Soaps were the stories of my youth

Daytime TV is a relic now — just four soap operas are still on the air — but its influence is lasting. Serialized storytelling, a hallmark of so much of today’s “prestige TV” — shows like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” and “Breaking Bad” — was the essence of soaps. Millions tuned in each weekday to see what scandalous turn their “stories” would take.

Her name was Rachel and she was a character on “Another World,” a soap opera I watched after school, often while eating potato chips dipped in Russian dressing. Rachel was unscrupulous — she married for money, not love — but she meant well. And even if she didn’t, I was infatuated.

I wasn’t quite 10 years old when I fell in love for the first time. She was a married woman with long chestnut hair and magnificent teeth.

I was one of them. When, on “Ryan’s Hope,” Delia faked a miscarriage, a mental breakdown, and blindness to keep her husband, I was riveted, admiring her second-rate scheming every afternoon on a tiny black-and-white television. And on “One Life to Live,” when Karen Wolek, a suburban housewife played by actress Judith Light, broke down in a crowded courtroom and screamed “I am a common hooker!,” I leapt from a rickety director’s chair in my living room and cheered.

Soap operas may be mostly gone, but they’re not forgotten. In fact, they’re having a moment: Last month, ABC aired “The Story of Soaps,” a documentary that argued soap operas are an art form, and Friday at 8 p.m., the Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, returning to prime time for the first time since 2011.

I last watched soaps when Madge was still hawking Palmolive at the nail salon — “It softens hands while you do the dishes” — but lately I’ve craved them. Villainy, betrayal, lust, and murder would all be a welcome distraction from the dread induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you’re thinking widespread contagion would make a good story line, it’s been done. In 2006, the writers of “General Hospital” unleashed an encephalitis epidemic deadly enough to off Dr. Tony Jones, a mainstay on the show since 1984.

My affair with soaps was brief, but it was torrid. It began in elementary school and lasted, off and on, through high school. I didn’t, like so many soap fans, inherit the daytime TV gene from my mother or grandmother. Soaps were not a tradition in my family. I have Richard Nixon to blame.

When I was 8, I became obsessed with Watergate. I hurried home from school every day to watch the hearings chaired by Sam Ervin, a geriatric senator with a cartoonish Southern drawl. There were so many great, roguish characters. I understood what was alleged — the president’s men tried to spy on his political opponents — and I knew just by looking at John Ehrlichman, Nixon’s sneering, rodent-faced adviser, that he wasn’t telling the truth.

I was hooked. I followed the hearings gavel to gavel and when they were over, I was distraught. Where would I get my daily fix of conspiracy, deceit, and treachery?

I only had to change the channel. I turned to “Another World” and there was Rachel, an alluring young sculptor with a reputation for flimflam. She was starting anew. After two failed marriages to rich men, she was about to get hitched again, this time to Mac Cory, a wealthy book publisher whose daughter, Iris, resented her father’s new girlfriend and tried everything to split them up, including enlisting an aging gigolo, Philip Wainwright, to seduce Rachel.

Whoa, this was even better than Donald Segretti, Nixon’s dirty trickster, confessing under oath.

Victoria Wyndham (center) — Rachel in “Another World” — alongside costars Douglass Watson and Beverlee McKinsey in 1979. Courtesy Everett Collection

One soap opera became two and then three and, before long, I was frantically switching back and forth. Eventually, I was keeping tabs on evil twins, amnesiacs, affairs, and unwanted pregnancies on “Ryan’s Hope,” “All My Children,” “Another World,” “Days of Our Lives,” “One Life to Live,” and, of course, “General Hospital,” which was something of a cultural phenomenon in the early ‘80s due to the now widely decried Luke-and-Laura story line. (Luke raped Laura, but they eventually got married in a ceremony watched by 30 million Americans.)

One of my early crushes on “General Hospital” was Luke’s sister, Bobbie Spencer, a teenage-prostitute-turned-nurse. Bobbie, played by Jacklyn Zeman, arrived in Port Charles in 1977 and, 43 years later, she’s still there. Bobbie’s endured a lot, and she’s been down the aisle a few times; her married name is Bobbie Spencer Brock Meyer Jones Cassadine almost Jacks. (The FBI arrested Jerry Jacks for money laundering just as he and Bobbie were about to say “I do.”)

While some actors — Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, Julianne Moore, Morgan Freeman, and Meg Ryan, to name a few — got their start on soaps before graduating to the big screen, Zeman says she never viewed daytime TV as a stepping stone.

“I thought of it as the best damn thing I could do, which, obviously, it turned out to be because I’ve been on a soap opera my entire adult life,” says Zeman, who is at home in Los Angeles while production of “General Hospital” is shut down due to the pandemic. “Working on a soap opera is flying by the seat of your pants every day, and I love it.”

There are some people — usually people who don’t watch them — who dismiss soaps as “tawdry,” but that’s wrong, or at least only partially right. The story lines can be preposterous, but for years daytime TV dealt with real-life issues — homophobia, racism, AIDS, domestic violence — that went largely unaddressed elsewhere on television.

Consider this: In 1973, just a few months after Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court case protecting a woman’s right to have an abortion — a character on “All My Children” named Erica Kane, played by a 20-something Susan Lucci, had a legal abortion. It was a landmark TV moment. (So what if, three decades later, Erica learned that the fetus had been transplanted into another woman, so she did have the child.)

“We had a story line about spousal abuse where Bobbie was abused by her husband, and lots of people came up to me, or wrote me letters, saying, ‘This has been going on in my life,’ ” says Zeman. “Soap operas are, truly, a reflection of what’s happening in society.”

The connection between soap fans and their favorite shows can be intense. Trust me, I know. In 2006, when I learned that Genie Francis, who plays Laura on “General Hospital,” paused her career to open a home-goods store in mid-coast Maine, I told my editor I needed to drop everything, drive 3½ hours to the town of Belfast, and write a story. Reluctantly, I recall, my editor gave me the go-ahead and, a few days later, Genie showed me around the shop.

Actress Eileen Davidson, who’s had two standout soap roles in her career — Ashley Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” and Kristen DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” — says the attachment fans feel to characters is understandable, if a little weird sometimes.

“We’re in your living room every day, five days a week,” says Davidson. “We become an integral part of your life. I’ve had people say to me, ‘Don’t you live in my building?’ I’m, like, ‘Maybe in your television, but not in your building.’ ”

As a kid, I didn’t have anyone to talk to about soaps. My junior high school buddies knew everything about Jimi Hendrix and Joe Strummer, but if I mentioned Marlena Evans, Bo Buchanan, or even Noah Drake, the dashing doctor on “General Hospital” played by Rick Springfield, I got a blank stare. The daytime TV audience has always been predominantly women.

That’s not to say men don’t watch soaps. Plenty do. Professional athletes, for example, who often have their afternoons free, are known to be big soap fans. And then there are guys like William Pritchard, who’s 87 and still tunes into “The Young and the Restless” every day.

Pritchard is an improbable soap opera fan, and not just because of his age and gender. He’s a retired Amherst College English professor who’s written several highly regarded books of literary criticism. You heard me. The author of “Randall Jarrell: A Literary Life” and “Updike: America’s Man of Letters” is a daytime TV addict, and has been for four decades.

“I spent the morning teaching complicated poems by Yeats or novels by Henry James, and it was great at 12:30 or 1 to change the tone,” he says. “It was great to change the tone completely and watch what everyone was convinced should be called ‘trash.’ ”

Pritchard became such an avid fan of “Search for Tomorrow” that in 1984, when the NBC affiliate in Springfield dropped the soap due to low ratings, he started a letter-writing campaign to get it reinstated. It worked, and as a thank-you, the producers invited him to New York to do a cameo on the show. (He walked into Bigelow’s Bar and was served a beer.)

“One of the great things about soap operas is that, unlike a poem or a novel, it may have had a beginning but it has no ending,” Pritchard says. “It could go on forever, or at least until the sponsors or the network decide it isn’t viable anymore.”

We may have reached that point. The four surviving soaps — “The Bold & The Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital,” and “The Young & The Restless” — are all on indefinite hiatus due to COVID-19, and it’s not certain that they’ll return. If they don’t, I’ll be sad, but I’ll never forget Rachel.

