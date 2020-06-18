What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

ALICIA KEYS VS JOHN LEGEND In celebration of Juneteenth, the two R&B giants will face off in a piano battle hosted by the quarantine-grown Instagram Live series Verzuz. June 19, 8 p.m. www.instagram.com/verzuztv

SMALL BUSINESS LIVE This one-day virtual festival by Bonnaroo co-producers Superfly is raising cash for at-risk small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The all-star lineup includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlisle, T-Pain, and more. June 20, 4-10 p.m. www.smallbiz.live

PRIDE NIGHT AT AERONAUT Celebrating all things Pride with a lineup full of local LGBTQ+ musicians. Boston-based rapper-poet and Boston Music Award Live Act of the Year winner Oompa headlines the night. Donations go to causes including the Black AIDS Institute. If you donate more than $20 and show the receipt, you can collect a free small pour of beer once Aeronaut’s taproom opens again. June 20, 7-10 p.m. www.facebook.com/aeronautbrewing

Classical

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL Every other year, June is the big month for early music in Boston. Happily, if you missed BEMF’s mainstage production from last summer’s edition of its remarkable biennial festival — which was the North American premiere of Agostino Steffani’s “Orlando generoso” — or if you are ready for a reprise, you can now watch highlights via www.bemf.org or stream a complete audio-only version on classicalwcrb.org.

PHILIP GLASS It’s wall-to-wall Glass this weekend on the Met’s website, with the company’s acclaimed Phelim McDermott productions of the composer’s operas “Akhnaten” and “Satyagraha” streaming on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. metopera.org

ARTS

Theater

SHORT PLAYS & A SCREENPLAY To celebrate Juneteenth, Apollinaire Theatre Company is presenting readings by local actors of four short plays and a screenplay by Terrence Kidd. Among the plays are “Minority of Three,” which revolves around an interracial married couple who are trying to cope with the aftermath of “an incident involving kids and cops,” and “When a Body Meets a Body,” in which a pair of brothers “try to live in the moment, but can only keep re-living what’s past.” Part of the Chelsea-based theater’s “Apollinaire at Home” series, the evening will feature Kidd as well as Kate Snodgrass, artistic director of Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. June 19 at 7:30 p.m., www.apollinairetheatre.com

POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS As part of the Juneteenth Theatre Justice Project, Pittsfield’s Barrington Stage Company is teaming with Capital Repertory Theatre of Albany, N.Y., to co-produce a livestream reading on Zoom of Vincent Terrell Durham’s play. Barrington Stage and Capital Rep will be among 40 theaters nationwide presenting simultaneous Juneteenth readings of “Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringe Orchids,” which is described as a play that “speaks to issues of gentrification, white fragility, and police violence against Black bodies with a blend of wit, pathos and humor.” June 19 at 7:30 p.m. and June 22 at 7:30 p.m., www.barringtonstageco.org

FREEDOM ON JUNETEENTH Cleveland’s Karamu House, which is described as the oldest Black producing theater in the nation, is where the premieres of several plays by Langston Hughes were presented. Now the theater is presenting a livestream of an original, one-hour production of music, dance, and spoken word that is designed to be “an artistic response to the recent murders of Black Americans.” “Freedom on Juneteenth” will stream on YouTube, Facebook, and platforms including Vimeo and Roku. The one-hour production will be followed by a live 30-minute panel discussion with community leaders about the Black Lives Matter movement. June 19 at 7 p.m., www.karamuhouse.org

Dance

DANCING QUEERLY 2020 Co-presented with Boston Pride, Dancing Queerly’s multi-day festival is usually held live in Cambridge. This year’s free virtual incarnation features Zoom conversations, multimedia presentations, original new work by a range of artists, and pop-up dance lessons by and for the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, and allies. The Saturday night performance, guest curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa, features work by cutting-edge New York-based artists. June 19-21, Free. Register at www.dancingqueerlyboston.com/

Visual Arts

FREE, WHITE AND 21: In 1979, Howardena Pindell suffered a serious head injury in a car accident, splitting her life, and her art practice, in two. To that point a wryly oblique minimalist with an activist bent, Pindell became a full-blown activist first, artist next. Her first piece post-recovery was “Free, White and 21,” with the artist playing two roles: Herself, plainspokenly telling stories of racist discrimination, and in whiteface as a blond airhead, whose response to Pindell’s racist litany is dismissive, casual surprise — “I’ve never had an experience like that, but then of course, I’m free, white, and 21.” Pindell’s retrospective at the Rose Art Musuem was one of the highlights of 2019. You can watch “Free, White and 21” on the Institute of Contemporary Art’s website. www.icaboston.org/howardena-pindell-free-white-and-21-1980

QUEER ART THEN AND NOW Childs Gallery celebrates Pride Month with a jaunt through the last century or so of queer art, nodding to the LGBTQ history of protest both sly and explicit. The exhibition features Paul Cadmus’s frankly erotic nudes, an antic Keith Haring silkscreen, and works from Margaret Rose Vendryes’s series “Blackglam Legends,” in which the artist digitally collages African masks onto Blackglama mink ads featuring Black icons such as Diana Ross. Through June 30. www.artsy.net/show/childs-gallery-queer-art-then-and-now

EVENTS

Comedy

UNCABARET The pioneering Los Angeles-based alternative comedy showcase has a packed lineup this week, with Margaret Cho, Alec Mapa, Julia Sweeney, Byron Bowers, Judy Gold, Jamie Bridgers, and former Boston comic Alex Edelman. Hosted by show creator Beth Lapides with musical director Mitch Kaplan. June 21, 10:30 p.m. Free. Zoom, register at www.uncabaret.com

CALL & RESPONSE Baron Vaughn, who started his stand-up career playing in Boston clubs as a BU student, cohosts this daily livestreamed show with Open Mike Eagle to highlight Black creators, from comedians to musicians to educators, discussing current events and their professional lives. The show, which kicked off June 16, is produced by Funny or Die and Blavity, and broadcast on their YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch pages. Weekdays, 3 p.m. www.funnyordie.com, www.blavity.com

BRIAN KILEY There’s a reason the Newton native has been writing jokes for Conan O’Brien for decades. He’s incredibly efficient with a killer punch line. A sample: “My father’s allergic to cotton. He has pills he can take, but he can’t get them out of the bottle.” With Karen Rontowski, Dana Eagle, and Angel Gaines. June 22, 9 p.m. $10-$25. Nowhere Comedy Club. www.nowherecomedyclub.com

Family

VIRTUAL PLANETARIUM: EXPLORING SPACE: Learn about the mysteries of space and wonders of the cosmos with this livestream from the Museum of Science. During the all-ages event, planetarium educators from the museum will help you explore the stars from inside your home. June 23, 1 p.m., Free. eventbrite.com

BIRDING WITH KIDS: As summer weather approaches, get outside and see how many bird species you can spot. Jennifer Bristol, author of “Parking Lot Birding” will host this talk about how to make bird watching a family event, especially during quarantine. The Texas-based author will also offer tips on sprucing up your surroundings to attract more feathered visitors. June 24, 1:30 p.m., Free. eventbrite.com

FRIDA KAHLO ONLINE: SELF PORTRAITS AND SYMBOLISM: Join the London Drawing Group for a lesson about legendary painter Frida Kahlo. Educators will walk participants through the significance of Kahlo’s work, specifically her self-portraits. Attendees will get to try their hands at self-portraiture, too, in a drawing lesson included in the virtual event. June 25, 1:30 p.m., free with a suggested donation. eventbrite.com

Cancellation announcements

Yale Repertory Theatre, 2020-21 season

Kenny Chesney, Gillette Stadium, Aug. 28-29 (rescheduled to Aug. 27-28, 2021)




