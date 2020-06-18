When characters come out of the closet, TV often shows us it can handle the truth

Maybe someday, coming out — which can still be extremely difficult, and worse, especially in other countries — won’t be a thing. The The drama of it will be defused by its commonness and by legal equality. Parents won’t reject their children, friends won’t distance themselves, strangers won’t prejudge. In the meantime, though, it has become a full-on genre, a body of TV shows, movies, and plays that chronicle the hard process of telling people that you are … yourself. So much of TV storytelling hinges on transformation, and coming out can fit that arc perfectly.

One of the most powerful actions an LGBTQ person can take is to come out of the closet. To many, it’s personally essential, in order to be liberated from self-hatred and the oppression of lying, and it’s publicly valuable. The more that people know openly LGBTQ family, friends, and co-workers, the less easily they can “other” them and try to keep them in legal and social exile. I’m betting this week’s Supreme Court decision prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender, as well as the 2015 decision guaranteeing same-sex marriage rights nationwide, are intimately connected to LGBTQ visibility.

“Love, Victor,” a new series for Pride Month that’s set in the world of the movie “Love, Simon,” is the latest TV product to take on the topic, this time directed toward the young-adult audience. Victor moves with his Mexican-American family from Texas to Atlanta, where he becomes a star basketball player and where he dates a popular girl — until his crush on openly gay barista Benji becomes too much. He knows how poorly his parents — a dad who buys into archaic notions of masculinity and a mom who overly relies on Victor for support — will take the news, and he has to learn to stop protecting his parents from his true self.

It’s a simplistic show, but important, too. Initially, it was produced for the streaming service Disney+, and it is definitely pitched toward the age group of its high school characters. But the company deemed it too mature for Disney+ and moved it to Hulu, where it sits beside the adult likes of “The Great,” away from the very audience it is primarily meant for. I found the show only very mildly racy — a few curses, some hooking up — but squeaky clean compared with most of the teen TV content out there. “Love, Victor” is a positive, respectful, diverse, and psychologically astute coming-out story that just might open a few young eyes, if they find it.

At points, Victor, who’s truly drawn to his girlfriend, questions whether or not he really is gay, a twist that adds some valuable wisdom to the coming-out story: “Turns out human sexuality is less of a straight line and more of a Cirque du Soleil show — long, confusing and full of sexy clowns,” Benji tells Victor in a line that reverberates through the season.

There have been many other coming-out stories on TV that I’ve liked sharing with people. They are stories of triumph, stories that should not be forgotten no matter how unnecessary they may become. There are the famous early ones, namely on “Ellen” and “Dawson’s Creek,” which were edgy and risky in their moment. But some of my favorites are lesser known.

At the top of my list: the coming out of Mickey Milkovich on “Shameless.” The show, set on the South Side of Chicago in the Gallagher family, had Mickey secretly dating Ian Gallagher. Mickey couldn’t be further from the gay stereotype of the sensitive, artsy guy; he’s a hard-drinking, violent, and poor thug always looking for a fight. That made the scene when he comes out to a bar filled with friends and family, including his father, even more rousing. After Ian calls him “coward,” Mickey announces to everyone he’s “a big old mo” before getting in a fistfight with his homophobic father. Mickey is no one’s idea of a role model, but in that scene he overcomes social expectations in order to love freely.

The two coming-out stories on “Schitt’s Creek” aren’t nearly as explosive, which is part of their charm. Sometimes quiet or funny works well. First we got to see David explain his broad sexual orientation via metaphor: “I do drink red wine. But I also drink white wine. And a couple summers back I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay.” Later, we got to see the frightened Patrick come out to his parents, assuming they’d be unhappy; they were not at all. Sometimes, the fear of coming out turns out to be projected and unfounded.

And sometimes, it’s not about what others think; it’s about internalized homophobia or the wish not to be pigeonholed. On “This Is Us,” Randall and Beth’s daughter Tess has been privately struggling with her identity, and she says she didn’t want to tell her parents “because I didn’t want it to become a thing.” I loved the moment because it was clearly about Tess’s relationship with herself — her resistance to declaring too soon, or too loudly. Her parents are wide open to the news, but Tess is struggling on her own.

Tess didn’t want it to “become a thing,” and it certainly wasn’t on season 2 of “Dead to Me,” when Linda Cardellini’s Judy starts going out with a woman after having been engaged to and in love with a man. No one blinks — which I found extremely sweet. Likewise on “Never Have I Ever,” when Fabiola comes out to her friend Eleanor and apologizes, leading Eleanor to declare, “Don’t you dare apologize to me.”

“Wow,” Fabiola says, in a line that speaks directly to the coming-out genre, “that felt so great to say. I feel like I just solved an escape room I’ve been trapped in my entire life.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.