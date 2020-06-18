Another 1.5 million Americans sought jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another 1.5 million Americans sought unemployment aid last week, the federal government said Thursday.

The pace of job cuts has steadily declined in the three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling rate of jobless claims suggests that the devastation inflicted on the job market and the economy has bottomed out. Still, even by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

In Massachusetts, initial jobless claims fell to about 30,000 in the week ended June 13 from 45,000 the prior week, according to the US Labor Department. Filings by gig workers and other newly eligible recipients under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program dropped to 16,000 from 21,000.