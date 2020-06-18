Biogen suffers setback in patent dispute over its top-selling drug

A judge for the Northern District of the US District Court in West Virginia ruled that Mylan had proven “by clear and convincing evidence” that Biogen’s asserted claims for the Tecfidera patent were invalid “for lack of a written description.”

A federal court sided with the generic drug maker Mylan Pharmaceuticals on Thursday in a patent dispute over Biogen’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, sending shares of the Cambridge biotech down more than 7 percent.

Biogen said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will appeal District Court Judge Irene Keeley’s ruling.

The company’s stock was on track for its lowest close since Oct. 21, 2019.

Tecfidera is Biogen’s biggest money-maker, with revenue of $4.43 billion last year, or 39 percent of its total revenue. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in 2013 as a new treatment for adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis. A medicine that generates annual sales of at least $1 billion is considered a blockbuster.

Mylan, which is based in Canonsburg, Pa., sought to market a cheaper generic version. Biogen claimed it had exclusive rights to sell Tecfidera as a brand-name drug until 2028 and sued for patent infringement.

After the ruling, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat said in a note to investors that he expected a decision on a Biogen appeal by the middle of next year. More than 20 other drug makers are fighting Biogen in federal court in Delaware to sell generic versions of Tecfidera, and he expected a decision from that court any day. If those drug makers succeed, he said, it’s likely that Tecfidera will go generic by the middle of next year.

In February, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied Mylan’s patent challenge against Tecfidera, appearing to thwart the launch of a generic version. Keeley’s ruling on Thursday was a surprising turn, as most analysts had predicted that Biogen would prevail.

Biogen is one of the state’s biggest and most closely watched homegrown biotechs, with more than 2,400 employees. It specializes in medicines for the treatment of neurological diseases, from multiple sclerosis to spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a degenerative neurological disease that is the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

In 2016, the Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen’s breakthrough drug Spinraza, the first medicine for SMA. The price tag of the medication — $750,000 the first year and $375,000 each year after for the rest of a patient’s lifetime — caused sticker shock for patients and insurers, but the drug is regarded as a success.

Biogen also hopes to win approval this year for aducanumab, a controversial and closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s drug. In March of last year, the company announced that the drug had failed in clinical trials. In a stunning reversal seven months later, Biogen said its report of aducanumab’s demise were premature and that the compound reduced clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s and that the firm would seek FDA approval after all.

Brian Skorney, a senior research analyst at Baird, said Biogen faces numerous headwinds, including competition from Novartis, which markets a gene therapy for SMA. He says Biogen has a lot riding on aducanumab and he believes that “approval is a bridge too far for even the ultra-lax modern FDA to cross.”

Biogen has also had bumpy ride outside its laboratories for unwittingly spreading COVID-19. At least 99 people — some of whom attended a Biogen leadership meeting on Feb. 26 and 27, and others who had contact with them afterward — were later confirmed to have caught the virus that causes the disease, according to data collected by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The meeting was held at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel and drew about 175 managers.

