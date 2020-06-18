Harvard Pilgrim Health targets more than $38 million in second round of coronavirus relief

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said Thursday it would provide $32 million in premium credits to employer groups and members of its Medicare supplement plan in a second round of financial support stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wellesley health insurer also said it would steer $3 million to independent primary care physicians and $3 million to community health centers, and waive primary care and specialty care copays for office visits for Medicare Advantage members through the end of the year.

The sharp decline in nonemergency and routine care during the pandemic has led to lower health care claims by customers even as insurers continue to collect premiums.