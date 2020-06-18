Harvard Pilgrim Health targets more than $38 million in second round of coronavirus relief

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said Thursday it would provide $32 million in premium credits to employer groups and members of its Medicare supplement plan in a second round of financial support stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wellesley health insurer also said it would steer $3 million to independent primary care physicians and $3 million to community health centers, and waive primary care and specialty care copays for office visits for Medicare Advantage members through the end of the year.
The sharp decline in nonemergency and routine care during the pandemic has led to lower health care claims by customers even as insurers continue to collect premiums.
Advertisement
“We believe that it is appropriate to provide this material premium relief to our employer groups at this time,” chief executive Michael Carson said in a statement.
The insurer’s first round of relief included more than $40 million in payment advances to provider organizations across New England, nearly $4 million in community support grants, and several cost- share waivers for COVID-19 testing, treatment, and telehealth services.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.