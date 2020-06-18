Massport makes major cutbacks in Logan Airport construction plans in response to industry downturn

The agency’s board voted to reduce its five-year, $3 billion construction plan by a third, shelving plans to build a monorail-like people mover and two new parking garages and trimming three of seven gates from an expansion of Terminal E. The port authority will also continue to suspend its Logan Express buses from the Back Bay and Peabody for now, and has trimmed bus service out of Braintree and Framingham.

The Massachusetts Port Authority on Thursday sharply cut back its ambitious multi-billion dollar renovation and expansion of Logan Airport in the face of a worldwide slowdown in air travel brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The travel industry has been devastated by COVID-19. Passenger counts at Logan are roughly 90 percent below the levels of a year ago, reducing the fees that airlines, restaurants and other airport businesses pay Massport. And the agency isn’t forecasting any kind of quick recovery: It estimates as few as 13 million passengers coming through Logan in the fiscal year beginning July 1, under its worst case scenario. By contrast, there were about 42.5 million passengers in 2019, up from 25.5 million a decade earlier.

“This kind of rapid decline in our business activity necessitated a plan to sustain the health of the authority,” Lisa Wieland, Massport’s chief executive, said in an interview. “Airports big and small have seen a reduction in operations. There are not a lot of people traveling right now.”

Other facilities operated by Massport are affected as well. At Worcester Regional Airport, two of the three airlines ended service in June. Shipping volume has dropped precipitously at the Conley freight terminal in South Boston. The nearby cruise ship terminal, which once boasted of as many as 150 ship visits annually, may not see a single ocean liner this calendar year.

In response. the Massport board Thursday morning adopted a new budget for the fiscal year that begins in July that anticipates $600 million in revenue. That would be down from about $900 million two years earlier.

Advertisement

Before the pandemic, Logan was a major economic engine, as the Boston region enjoyed a boom in international travel that powered the hotel, restaurant and tourism sectors. That success helped propel an ambitious improvement and expansion in and around the Logan campus, much of which will still go forward.

The agency expects to repave Runway 9/27, complete reconstruction of the serpentine ramps between terminals B and C, and will move forward on a new connector between those terminals that will be behind the TSA security checkpoints.

But one anchor of the expansion has been downgraded considerably. A $700 million expansion of Terminal E, the airport’s international terminal, that would add seven gates, will have just three new gates for now, paring $135 million from the cost; plans to connect it with the Airport station on the Blue Line have been shelved.

Massport pulled its plans to build a garage on the Terminal E parking lot. Other parking facilities will be affected: a garage expansion at the Framingham depot has been put on hold. The authority also shuttered a garage in Chelsea used by airport workers. They now drive in to the Terminal B garage, which has been closed to the public. Also closed for now: the airport’s “Economy” garage, located just outside of the airport ring road.

Advertisement

A Massport spokeswoman said the deferred capital projects will be revisited at some point; the agency just doesn’t know when.

Cutting back on construction will save about $100 million a year. The agency is trimming its operation costs by a similar amount. Wieland said she has no plans to lay off anyone in the authority’s 1,350-person workforce, although Massport has implemented a hiring freeze. About 50 to 100 jobs will be eliminated through attrition.

Massport will also use more than $100 million in funding from the federal stimulus bill known as the CARES Act to close the potential $300 million funding gap.

For budgeting purposes, agency officials has outlined a “most likely” scenario in which revenues could hit $675 million over the next 12 months. That assumes 22 million passengers over that time, a big jump from current volumes.

Wieland told board members, though, that it was important to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“Clearly it is not where we would like to be but it is where need to be,” Wieland said in the meeting. “I think we are taking the prudent path. We are planning for the worst but hoping for the best.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.