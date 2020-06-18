For restaurants that cater to students, worries about the fall

Amir Shiranian who runs Amelia’s Taqueria ― which has locations near the campuses of Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern University, and Berklee College of Music― said traffic from the colleges makes up roughly 75 percent of all his sales.

After months of coronavirus-induced financial hardship, they say, the return of “regulars” can’t come fast enough.

There may be fewer college students in Boston this fall, but the recent news that at least some will be back on campus is reassuring to restaurants that rely on the city’s college crowd for much of their revenue.

“When schools shut down in March, we lost the usual traffic that we get,” he said. “Most undergraduate students went back home if they weren’t from Massachusetts.”

College-dependent businesses always anticipate the exodus of students in May and June, but they typically are replaced by tourists and a crop of summer interns. This year, however, those numbers will be greatly reduced. And because of the pandemic, college students left the city two months earlier than they usually do, so school-year revenue for many shops and restaurants fell far short of expectations.

Shiranian said he is excited that schools such as Northeastern have announced that they will be holding some in-person classes this fall, and hopes other schools follow suit. Boston University, for example, has said that it would give undergraduate students the choice of in-person and online classes, and Boston College announced similar plans.

“We feel like we are a part of the campuses,” he said. “That means business will get back to normal.”

With or without bustling campuses, Shiranian said Amelia’s will try to increase delivery sales by revamping its presence on online delivery platforms.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a new restaurant in an Emerson College building on Boylston Street, had hoped to open in April, but the coronavirus sent students and staff home early and pushed back the construction timeline. Like Amelia’s, Garbanzo will focus on delivery and takeout when it opens in mid-July.

“We are going to change with the times,” said Derek St. George, the director of operations. “We redesigned the inside of the restaurant while we were shut down to add more area to the kitchen and give ourselves a second service line just for to-go orders and catering.”

Garbanzo’s location across from the Boston Common is usually crowded with college, theater, and Financial District pedestrian traffic — so much so that Emerson is in the process of widening the sidewalk. But St. George said he expects the sidewalk will be less busy in the fall if office workers continue to work from home, so a return of Emerson’s 4,500 students is even more important.

“If the rest of the business world was still active, I wouldn’t be as concerned, because there is so much happening around that area anyway,” he said. “Now it is a ghost town around here.”

Last week, Emerson announced that most classes for the fall semester will incorporate in-person and online components, but students will not return to Boston after Thanksgiving break. College President Lee Pelton said he anticipates the spring term will be “more traditional.”

Harvard University is still considering its options for the fall, but one scenario would result in the majority of students not returning to campus, according to The Harvard Crimson. That would not bode well for nearby businesses.

For Harvard Square’s Café Pamplona, it’s too late. The restaurant recently closed after 62 years because the European-style café said it can’t survive without the students who make up nearly 90 percent of its customer base.

John Schall, owner of El Jefe’s Taqueria in Harvard Square, also is hurting, but he hopes to see students — including the regulars from the school’s sports teams — in September.

“We have an incredible relationship with students at Harvard, it is an important part of who we are and what we do,” Schall said. “It was a huge blow to have Harvard leave early.”

He said students make up about half of sales at the taqueria, which stays open until 4 a.m.

And Schall isn’t just betting on students returning to Cambridge — in August, El Jefe’s will open its second Massachusetts location on the ground level of an Emerson College dormitory, about a block away from Suffolk University. Schall said he is counting on the effectiveness of safety protocols at all colleges. An outbreak that sends students home again, “is not going to be good for anybody,” he said.

Business owners also said some students may return to Boston with less spending money because of cancelled jobs or internships. Shiranian said Amelia’s would not raise its prices — even though produce and meat has become more expensive — and St. George said Garbanzo will offer a student discount.

“I would imagine that a lot of students who normally would be working summer jobs have not been able to do so,” St. George said. “We want to cut them a deal because we know they are affected by this.”

Other businesses popular with students include Dig Inn in Copley Place, Dumpling Cafe in Chinatown, Trident Booksellers and Cafe on Newbury Street, and the Thinking Cup coffee shop.

On any given day during the school year, the cafe counter at Trident is packed with students working on their laptops, said general manager Michael Lemanski. The absence of students in the fall is a “scary thought,” so he’s glad to hear that some colleges are planning to hold in-person classes.

“Right now, the more customers we could have the better,” Lemanski said, noting the lack of tourists. “For our business to survive, we are going to need to do indoor dining — outside is fine, but it won’t be enough.” The state could allow limited indoor dining as soon as next week, under Governor Charlie Baker’s phased-in reopening plan.

One staple of the college scene for students 21 and older, however, likely will be missing or severely restricted come September: bars. They are slated for the state’s final phase of reopening, which according to the state’s plan depends on the availability of a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.

For some bar owners, holding out is not an option. On June 9, Conor Larkin’s Grill & Tap — a popular Huntington Avenue spot for Northeastern students — said it would close after 18 years.

Max Wildstein, a 2019 graduate of Emerson, said he believed students will rely on liquor stores if bars don’t reopen, bringing social gatherings to their residences instead. And he hopes that social distancing is observed if students go in large groups.

“A staple of my college experience was going to South Street Diner near the train station late at night,” he said. “I hope it’s safe enough for them to be able to keep providing services to those in the city this fall.”





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.