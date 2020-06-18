Café Pamplona, a Harvard Square landmark, closes its doors

Harvard Square’s beloved Café Pamplona — one of the neighborhood’s last bastions of bohemian charm — has closed after 62 years in business, because of COVID-19.
Owner Nina Hovagimian took over the Bow Street café in 2006 from original owner Josefina Yuangas Perez, who fled Pamplona, Spain, in the 1950s.
The European-style café can’t survive without the students who make up the majority of her business, Hovagimian said.
“From March until the first week of May, I was still going in every day. But I had one or two customers each day, at the most. Reopening didn’t make sense. I wasn’t making enough to buy the food. My clientele was 85 to 90 percent students,” she said.
After 14 years in the neighborhood, the closing comes as a shock to longtime neighbors — and to her.
“It’s been very emotional,” she said.
