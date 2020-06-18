fb-pixel
Café Pamplona, a Harvard Square landmark, closes its doors

Without the influx of nearby students, it couldn't survive.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated June 18, 2020, 16 minutes ago
A patron reads his book at Cafe Pamplona in 2016.Suzanne Kreiter

Harvard Square’s beloved Café Pamplona — one of the neighborhood’s last bastions of bohemian charm — has closed after 62 years in business, because of COVID-19.

Owner Nina Hovagimian took over the Bow Street café in 2006 from original owner Josefina Yuangas Perez, who fled Pamplona, Spain, in the 1950s.

The European-style café can’t survive without the students who make up the majority of her business, Hovagimian said.

“From March until the first week of May, I was still going in every day. But I had one or two customers each day, at the most. Reopening didn’t make sense. I wasn’t making enough to buy the food. My clientele was 85 to 90 percent students,” she said.

After 14 years in the neighborhood, the closing comes as a shock to longtime neighbors — and to her.

“It’s been very emotional,” she said.

David Williams waited on customers Louis Arnias (left) and Robb Moss at Cafe Pamplona in 2016.Suzanne Kreiter

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.