Café Pamplona, a Harvard Square landmark, closes its doors

Harvard Square’s beloved Café Pamplona — one of the neighborhood’s last bastions of bohemian charm — has closed after 62 years in business, because of COVID-19.

Owner Nina Hovagimian took over the Bow Street café in 2006 from original owner Josefina Yuangas Perez, who fled Pamplona, Spain, in the 1950s.

The European-style café can’t survive without the students who make up the majority of her business, Hovagimian said.