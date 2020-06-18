Colonnade Hotel reopens its Roof Top Pool (with new safety protocols)

The Colonnade Hotel reopened its Roof Top Pool, or RTP, to the public this week. It now welcomes guests — who make reservations — seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Though the hotel and its onsite restaurant remain closed until further notice, food and drinks will be sold by the water. And swimmers can rent chaise lounges or private cabanas complete with chairs, couches, TVs, refrigerators, and sunscreen. The flat entry rate is $45 for those who reserve their spot by calling 617-425-3408.

The pool’s safety protocols, including physical distancing, masks, and increased sanitization, are detailed at www.colonnadehotel.com.

Diti Kohli