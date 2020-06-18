fb-pixel
Eat popcorn, help save Coolidge Corner Theatre

Now you can buy contactless concessions packages — with chocolate, seltzer, beer, wine — and help keep the nonprofit's lights on.

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated June 18, 2020, an hour ago
The Coolidge Corner Theatre is closed during the pandemic, but its concession stand is open for pickup.
If you miss the popcorn at Coolidge Corner Theatre, you’re in luck.

The independent cinema hall is now selling concessions for pickup even as the theater remains closed during the pandemic. Anyone can order packages of popcorn, chocolate, seltzer, beer, and wine that run from $20 to $35 at www.coolidge.org. Buyers then pick up their order at the theater’s back entrance during an assigned 30-minute time slot.

Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and enacting safety measures for the benefit of themselves and customers. The proceeds help keep the lights on at the nonprofit theater, and all the snacks pair perfectly with the virtual screenings the cinema has made available online.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_