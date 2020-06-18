Eat popcorn, help save Coolidge Corner Theatre

The independent cinema hall is now selling concessions for pickup even as the theater remains closed during the pandemic. Anyone can order packages of popcorn, chocolate, seltzer, beer, and wine that run from $20 to $35 at www.coolidge.org . Buyers then pick up their order at the theater’s back entrance during an assigned 30-minute time slot.

If you miss the popcorn at Coolidge Corner Theatre, you’re in luck.

Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and enacting safety measures for the benefit of themselves and customers. The proceeds help keep the lights on at the nonprofit theater, and all the snacks pair perfectly with the virtual screenings the cinema has made available online.

