Grateful for kind neighbors in the midst of COVID-19

Michael Carbin is among the people Daniel Jackson photographed for his At A Distance project, which he started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Jackson

Starting during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, photographer Daniel Jackson began At A Distance, a project that involved photographing and interviewing his friends and Newton neighbors. Here’s what some of them had to say.

There’s been so much shared suffering that people became more sensitive to it. So many people are struggling. Then when George Floyd was killed, it was easier for people to just say: No, this is unacceptable. Never have I imagined in my life that so many people could have been so moved. Even the people getting up and saying things aren’t the ones I would have expected. —Michael Carbin