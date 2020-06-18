Grocery store workers, know that you are making a difference

Doug Rauch. Handout

Every day across our city, retail grocery workers put themselves on the front line in the face of uncertainty and with a legitimate concern for their own well-being, keeping our communities fed. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, they have not had the luxury of working remotely, or frankly removing themselves from exposure. They face very real dangers. These are risks that they didn’t sign up for, risks that weren’t “part of the job” when they were hired. For that, we are deeply grateful.

The workers at Daily Table, our nonprofit grocery stores in Dorchester and Roxbury, have astounded me with their dedication to our mission and their willingness to put it all on the line to provide healthy food to our communities. This work is HARD, and this work is IMPORTANT. And frankly, we will never fully understand the emotional burden retail workers, like other front-line providers, carry during these scary times. Whether they work in a large supermarket chain or small corner store, all the work they do to bring good food to their neighbors and community should not go unnoticed. We began offering a $2-per-hour emergency pay bonus on March 12. It’s a fraction of what we, and the community, owe every grocery worker.