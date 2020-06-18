Michael Dukakis: Thank you to the people keeping public transportation running

Michael Dukakis Barry Chin/Globe Staff/File 2017

As we thank so many people who are doing extraordinary things to help us get through a very rough period, I hope we won’t forget the people at the T. They are doing an impressive job of keeping our public transportation system running and will be doing even more as we begin to get things back to running closer to normal. As you ride the T again, don’t forget to say thanks to the people that are making it happen. They’ll appreciate it, and they deserve it.



