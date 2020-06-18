fb-pixel
Michael Dukakis: Thank you to the people keeping public transportation running

As you ride the T again, don’t forget to say thanks to the people that are making it happen.

By Michael DukakisUpdated June 18, 2020, 18 minutes ago
A worker decontaminates an MBTA Blue Line train during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A worker decontaminates an MBTA Blue Line train during the COVID-19 pandemic.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Michael Dukakis
Michael DukakisBarry Chin/Globe Staff/File 2017

As we thank so many people who are doing extraordinary things to help us get through a very rough period, I hope we won’t forget the people at the T. They are doing an impressive job of keeping our public transportation system running and will be doing even more as we begin to get things back to running closer to normal. As you ride the T again, don’t forget to say thanks to the people that are making it happen. They’ll appreciate it, and they deserve it.


Michael Dukakis was governor of Massachusetts from 1975-1979 and 1983-1991.