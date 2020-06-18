To the photographers, and their subjects, raising millions for charity

When Needham residents Kristen Collins and Cara Soulia started the #thefrontstepsproject , donating photographs of people in their community in exchange for contributions to the Needham Community Council, they hoped to do a little bit of good locally. They did far more than that. More than 500 amateur and professional photographers across all 50 US states, plus Canada and at least 10 other countries, ended up donating their time and photographs. All told, their grateful portrait subjects gave close to $2 million for community organizations worldwide in less than 90 days. The project is still ongoing. — Michael Fitzgerald

Nurses and other clinical staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham are ready to help patients with COVID-19 on March 24. From left: Liz Hernandez, Liz Ioannilli, Cathy Gould, Jacqui Kennedy, Liz Fuentes, Cathy Gallo, Louise Bernard, Otion Zguro, and Kevin Kelley. cara soulia





The Co-Workers Who Feel Like Family

COVID-19 gripped Berkshire County soon after Massachusetts’ second case was detected there in early March. Wanting to lift people’s spirits and celebrate diversity, the town of Great Barrington painted rainbow crosswalks. “We were so touched by their efforts,” says nursing assistant Rebecca Negrini, who works in the medical surgical unit at Fairview Hospital (and took the photo below). Negrini and four of her colleagues — registered nurses (from left) Rae Bradbury Williams, Colleen Fernbacher, Ellen Beckwith, and Carmen Brown — went for a stroll after their shift on May 6, National Nurses Day. “I am so proud of them, our med-surg unit, and the hospital itself,” Negrini says. “Everyone feels like family, on every single level — we care for our patients and for each other.” —Lisa Button