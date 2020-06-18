Thank you for the empathy of ‘last responders’ at funeral homes and cemeteries

My family no longer manages the cemeteries, but I still work at the Ginley Funeral Home. Now I wear a jacket and tie and drive a hearse. It’s a different time. I’ve got to wear a mask. We used to park cars and open doors. We don’t do that anymore.

Some people think the offseason grave digging I did throughout my 18-year big league career was a public relations thing. It was not a gimmick. I used a pick and shovel for 35 years. Even in the dead of winter I used to come down to the cemetery. You’d have to use a 90-pound jackhammer to dig in the frozen ground.

Being the “last responder” is tough. It’s very tough. The funerals now are real quick. A family comes into the funeral home for a half-hour. Everybody wears a mask. A priest comes in, says a couple of prayers. [Then] it is over and done with.

There is no closure. It’s hard on the families.

My wife and daughter are both nurses at Norwood Hospital. My other daughter — the youngest — is a nurse at Northwestern [Memorial Hospital], a huge hospital in Chicago. It’s unbelievable what they’re going through, especially the last three months. Every time they go to work I worry about their safety. It goes through your mind all the time. If it doesn’t there’s something wrong with you. I think it’s great what they do. They get a lot of credit, which they deserve.

To tell you the truth, I could care less if baseball comes back at all. People don’t want to hear about a pitcher whining about his $25 million salary when they can’t pay their [expletive] rent. There are a lot of people hurting right now in our country, for goodness sake.

I know what it’s like to lose a baseball job, both as a player, a manager, and a coach. After the 2010 season, I was driving the hearse in a funeral procession and the phone rings and I figure I’m not going to bother the guy in the back so I pick it up.

It’s the Baltimore Orioles farm system director and he says, “Sorry, we have to let you go.” So I put the phone down, looked in the back and said, “You think you’re having a bad day. I just got [expletive] canned.”

Now I’m 72, and I stay in good shape, walking 3 miles every day. I’m just grateful for waking up and being alive and not being in the back of the hearse that I drive.

—As told to Stan Grossfeld

Richie Hebner grew up working in his family’s cemetery business, and played for five Major League teams, winning the 1971 World Series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.



