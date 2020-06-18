Ohio e-signature ballot case, including campaigns for marijuana decriminalization, appealed to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ballot campaigns in Ohio, including initiatives for local marijuana decriminalization measures, asked the US Supreme Court Wednesday to weigh in on whether they have the legal right to see signature-gathering rules relaxed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came after the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules they’d been granted by a lower court.

US District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. set up the more flexible rules in a May 19 decision. They would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights, and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically. Sargus had also extended the deadline for submitting signatures by about a month, to July 31.