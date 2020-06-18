17th annual Revere Beach sand sculpting festival cancelled due to COVID-19

While canceling the event was a “difficult decision” and a “great disappointment” the organization did not feel the festival could be held safely amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The Revere Beach Partnership, the nonprofit which co-hosts the festival with the City of Revere and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, announced the decision in a statement on its Facebook page.

The 17th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

“We understand the impact that not having this event will have on the community, however, we did not feel that any modifications to this event that traditionally draws over one million people, could be held in any way that was consistent with the current health and safety guidelines of the CDC,” the Revere Beach Partnership said in the statement.

However, the organization said it's already looking forward to hosting the festival next year.

“Although we are disappointed that we will have to wait until 2021 to welcome our international master sculptors back to Revere Beach, we look forward to seeing you all at the event next year,” the statement said.

