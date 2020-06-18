Advocates urge R.I. legislators to pass bill raising standards for staff at nursing homes

When Mrs. Slater, 77, died last month at Capitol Ridge Assisted Living, a little over a mile from the Rhode Island State House, she had been isolated because of COVID-19.

Josephine Slater had been in and out of nursing homes, and her experience opened her son’s eyes to the conditions under which the nurses and CNAs were operating, Slater said. He saw their devotion and also how short-staffing caused them to struggle to keep up with caring for fragile residents.

PROVIDENCE -- State Rep. Scott Slater choked back tears as he spoke Thursday afternoon about the last two years of his mother’s life.

Slater said that was why the legislation he was sponsoring to set standards for resident care, raise wages for nursing home workers and invest in training for caregivers was “personal” for him.

“I saw what workers were going through,” Slater said, during a press conference with advocates, caregivers and Senator Maryellen Goodwin, who is sponsoring the same legislation in the state Senate.

And, the lethal spread of COVID-19 has made the short-staffing at nursing homes even more acute, he said. Residents of long-term care make up 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island, and about 500 workers at nursing home have been infected by the virus.

“I saw the isolation and the loneliness, and the workers were scared as well and probably not working under the best conditions,” Slater said. “I’m urging my colleagues [to pass the bill], and I’m going to fight to get this done.”

They organized a news conference Thursday out of concern that the General Assembly could adjourn soon without taking up the legislation, although Slater and Goodwin said elements of the legislation could be included in the state budget in July. Advocates plan to hold a rally outside the State House next Tuesday.

“This COVID infection is just something that amplified the issue and made your jobs a thousand percent harder,” Slater said. “The only way I can think to reward the staff is to get this bill passed. ... Especially in my mother’s memory.”

The Nursing Home Staffing & Quality Care Act would establish a minimum standard of 4.1 hours of direct care to residents per day. Adanjesus Marin, coordinator of the Raise the Bar campaign, said Rhode Island is the only state in New England, and one of 11 states in the U.S. that does not have minimum standards.

The 4.1 hours would mean having one CNA for eight residents, Marin said, a staffing level that doesn’t exist at most nursing homes.

Jean Austin, a registered nurse at Genesis Greenville Skilled Nursing Center, said staffing is closer to three CNAs for 44 residents.

Since March 1, that nursing center in Smithfield has had between 70 to 74 COVID cases, and 20 to 24 residents die, according to the state Department of Health. The virus has placed more demands on the facility, as employees get sick, she said. “They are understaffed and emotionally distraught,” Austin said.

In April, the governor said that the state would use federal stimulus money to temporarily boost the pay of nursing home workers who make less than $20 an hour. Since the pandemic began, and Governor Gina Raimondo barred all visitors at nursing homes, the staff has become the only social contact for residents. And, they are already stretched thin, the nurses said.

“We take care of human beings -- we don’t take of machines,” said Victoria Mitchel, a CNA at Hopkins Manor in Providence. “The patients are suffering through this, because nobody wants to listen. Everybody thinks the job is something anybody can do.”





