fb-pixel

Attorney General William Barr visits Boston police headquarters

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated June 18, 2020, an hour ago
Attorney General Bill Barr.
Attorney General Bill Barr.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

US Attorney General William Barr visited Boston police headquarters in Roxbury on Thursday, the Justice Department said.

Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the department, confirmed the visit via Twitter and said Barr spoke with Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“Today, Attorney General Barr met w/@BPDPCGross and his outstanding @bostonpolice team,” Kupec wrote. “Commissioner Gross told us it was the first time a U.S. Attorney General had visited Boston PD. Thank you, Comm. Gross, for your wonderful hospitality and invaluable insight and advice.”

Kupec also included a photo of Barr and Gross standing side-by-side and smiling.

AG Barr, left, and Commissioner Gross.
AG Barr, left, and Commissioner Gross.Justice Department

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.