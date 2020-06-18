Attorney General William Barr visits Boston police headquarters

US Attorney General William Barr visited Boston police headquarters in Roxbury on Thursday, the Justice Department said.

Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the department, confirmed the visit via Twitter and said Barr spoke with Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“Today, Attorney General Barr met w/@BPDPCGross and his outstanding @bostonpolice team,” Kupec wrote. “Commissioner Gross told us it was the first time a U.S. Attorney General had visited Boston PD. Thank you, Comm. Gross, for your wonderful hospitality and invaluable insight and advice.”