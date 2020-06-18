Boston police seize large amount of fireworks from car parked in Roxbury

Boston police seized a large amount of fireworks from inside a parked car after responding to numerous fireworks complaints in Roxbury Wednesday night, police said.
Around 9:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of fireworks near Mascoma Street and Lawrence Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. Officers were on directed patrol when they saw fireworks in the area.
Upon arrival, officers noticed a large quantity of fireworks “in plain sight” inside the open trunk of a parked car, police said. The officers informed a nearby woman that fireworks are illegal in the state before seizing the fireworks. No arrests were made.
The confiscation comes as fireworks complaints in the city have risen 2300 percent since last year, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced at a press conference last week. Residents across the city and surrounding areas have reported losing sleep and pets becoming distressed, and a house fire was caused by fireworks in Brockton Monday night.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they hear or see fireworks in the area, police said. Those who wish to report illegal purchasing or selling of fireworks anonymously can call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
