Boston police seize large amount of fireworks from car parked in Roxbury

Boston police seized a large amount of fireworks from inside a parked car after responding to numerous fireworks complaints in Roxbury Wednesday night, police said.

Around 9:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of fireworks near Mascoma Street and Lawrence Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. Officers were on directed patrol when they saw fireworks in the area.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a large quantity of fireworks “in plain sight” inside the open trunk of a parked car, police said. The officers informed a nearby woman that fireworks are illegal in the state before seizing the fireworks. No arrests were made.