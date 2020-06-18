Charlie Baker won’t be joining governors today at the White House

Baker has not released a public schedule of his own for Thursday, but has been taking criticism from some business groups and conservative lawmakers about the pace of his reopening strategy.

The president’s schedule released Wednesday night includes the 3 p.m. roundtable with governors in the State Dining Room. A senior aide to Baker said the Republican will not be traveling to Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

President Trump will have a discussion with governors at the White House Thursday about reopening small businesses, but Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker won’t be among them.

“I would just say to people that the folks who went fast on reopening in many parts of the country are now dealing with a second set of significant issues with respect to growth rates and their positive tests,” Baker said Thursday. “Some of them are now testing at a positive level that’s above anything that they were dealing with previously.”

It’s not clear if all of the nation’s governors were invited to Thursday’s meeting.

Advertisement

The slow-and-steady reopening message from Beacon Hill contrasts with messaging from the White House, where Vice President Mike Pence is calling fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infection overblown and chalking up the surge in cases in southern states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona to increases in testing.

Baker has also denounced several moves of the president’s in recent weeks.

On June 1, Baker did not hold back as he addressed comments Trump has made about protests that have swept the nation, including Boston, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I heard what the president said today about dominating and fighting,” Baker then said. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts,” he said, as he appeared to choke up, “and it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

Advertisement

On April 21, the governor was asked about Trump’s claim that he would sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“I’m opposed to the decision that the president made,” Baker said then. “I’m opposed to the order. It doesn’t make any sense and I don’t think it makes us any safer.”

At the time, it was an unusually sharp rebuke from the governor, known for his diplomatic demeanor. Baker has also deflected other questions about Trump recently.

“We’re a lot more interested in the work than in the noise,” Baker said when asked at an April 14 press conference about Trump’s comment that some governors were staging a “mutiny” by forming pacts to coordinate reopening.

Jaclyn Reiss of the Globe staff contributed to this report.