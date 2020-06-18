Death rate in Suffolk County hovering near pre-coronavirus levels, medical officials say

In the document, Faust wrote that he’s been tracking so-called excess mortality data with assistance from the state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Excess mortality refers to the number of deaths that exceed the statistical average for a given time frame.

The memo, headlined “Weekly all-cause mortality for Massachusetts and Suffolk County,” was authored by Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Faust posted the memo to his Twitter account.

The death rate from all causes in Suffolk County has hovered around pre- coronavirus levels for the last three weeks, a good sign as the state continues its gradual reopening amid the pandemic, according to a weekly memo sent Wednesday to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Advertisement

According to the memo, 136 deaths were recorded last week in Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop. Normally, Faust wrote, 138 deaths would be expected in the county on a similar week, based on data spanning 2015 to 2019.

“For Suffolk County, excess mortality is not significantly observed for the third consecutive week, with slight improvement from last week,” Faust wrote.

However, Faust added, because the data isn’t yet complete, the final death toll for last week will likely be closer to 145. That’s still a massive improvement over the week ending April 27, when the total number of deaths in the county spiked to 248 percent of normal levels, according to the memo.

Statewide, Faust wrote, excess mortality “improved from last week but all-cause deaths remain historically high for this time of year.” Last week, the memo said, 1,134 deaths were recorded in Massachusetts. Normally, Faust wrote, “1,067 persons would be expected to die during a similar week (2015-2019) statewide.”

And as with the Suffolk numbers, because the data’s slightly incomplete, the final death count for last week will likely be closer to 1,208, the memo said. That figure would put last week’s statewide death count at 113 percent of normal levels, down from the prior week and “markedly down” from the week ending April 27, when the rate was 230 percent of typical levels.

Advertisement

Faust wrote that the numbers are positive for both Suffolk County and the entire state.

“Massachusetts and Suffolk County are both down from all-time highs (week ending 4/27/20),” the memo said. “Massachusetts as a whole showed improvement from last week. Suffolk County counts appear stable/slightly improved as compared to last week, but still close to baseline (normal) levels. Overall, the number of deaths per week remain at historically high levels for this time of year for Massachusetts and near normal levels for Suffolk County.”

Faust tweeted that the numbers showed “Good progress. Have to keep it up!”

“That’s great,” tweeted Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, a professor medicine at the Mayo Clinic who also edits the Blood Cancer Journal, in response.

Statewide as of Wednesday, COVID-19 had infected more than 106,000 residents and claimed the lives of over 7,700 people. The nationwide tally has reached over 2.1 million infections and over 116,000 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.