Dining in the Great Outdoors (streets, parking lots, and town commons included)

In that challenge lies opportunity, businesses willing to think creatively, and local officials willing to go the extra mile to accommodate them. Communities all around Greater Boston are coming up with innovative ways to take full advantage of everyone’s eagerness to dine out, despite the numerous restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic that are likely to last for some time.

So what happens now that a lot of us are feeling ready to venture beyond the confinement of our own homes — properly masked and ready to stay 6 feet from everyone else, of course — but we can’t sit down for a meal inside our favorite restaurant?

Advertisement

For Jennifer Lichtman of Needham and her husband, Joe, supporting their favorite local restaurants throughout the pandemic by buying takeout was an obvious choice. But as warmer weather arrived, they realized something was missing — the fun of going out.

But restaurants are still prohibited from offering indoor dining. So on the last weekend in May, the couple ventured to downtown Needham to take advantage of the town’s brand-new accommodations for outdoor eating: picnic tables spaced around the town common, with special approval so that diners can even enjoy an alcoholic beverage with their meal.

“We saw families, couples, and groups of friends,” reported Lichtman, who savored a meal from The James with a cold can of beer. “One group even brought flowers for a centerpiece and a tablecloth. It gave us all a much-needed feeling of returning to normalcy.”

Needham’s Select Board members were all eager to find ways to support local businesses, said Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, public information officer for the town. “We realized that not every restaurant has outdoor space, but the town itself has lots of outdoor space. How could we repurpose it for outdoor dining?”

Advertisement

The answer was to set up dining areas throughout popular public areas, including the downtown common, the Needham Heights common, and Eaton Square Plaza. It was a community effort: The YMCA supplied the picnic tables, and the DPW beautified the green spaces where they would be put. Ultimately, Gonzalez said, “This was an easy thing to do, and it has made a big difference.” .

For Greg Reibman, president of the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, thinking about innovative ways for restaurants to create more outdoor dining space has been an ongoing discussion this spring. “It might mean restaurants expanding their area into parking lots, parking spaces, or the sidewalks in front of neighboring businesses,” he said. “It will require cooperation from municipalities, landlords, and even local residents, who might need to tolerate a little more outdoor noise than usual.”

But any solutions that allow people to start having fun together again are probably win-wins, said Reibman. “People are desperate to get out and socialize,” he said. “This could be great for restaurants. It could be great for everyone.”

Newton’s Licensing Commission voted this month to allow restaurants to serve customers outside on sidewalks and in private parking lots, and permit restaurants with liquor licenses to serve alcohol to diners. The city also is placing picnic tables in village center parks near restaurants.

“We’ve had to adapt and change since Day One of the pandemic,” said Steven McCauley, co-owner of Boathouse Bistro in Hingham. “With outdoor dining our only option, it’s a matter of cross-referencing everything: getting approvals from landlords, the town, the health department, the [state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission].” His restaurant, located in the Hingham Shipyard, has redesigned its existing patio to move tables 6 feet apart. “It’s all a little bit unprecedented, but everyone has been very helpful in trying to get us up and running,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Waltham Traffic Commission approved a temporary closure of Moody Street, home to numerous independently owned eateries and shops, to make more room for outdoor dining or customers waiting in line to enter limited-occupancy stores.

The plan, which allows only pedestrians on the stretch of Moody Street from Pine to High streets, is expected to stay in effect until November. Restaurants already in possession of liquor licenses may serve alcohol in the new outdoor eating zone.

Beth Rennard, city solicitor in Salem, is part of a team of city officials who have put together an application process through which businesses in her city can request temporary outdoor seating. As of the first week in June, they’d already received 10 applications. And although the pandemic has created a unique situation, her city deals with questions of crowd management every October, when tourists fill the streets looking for some Halloween ambience.

“This is a challenge,” Rennard admitted, describing the various options that restaurants are looking at to create more space on sidewalks or parking lots. “But Salem has a bit of an advantage in that we’re used to accommodating crowds and moving things around to make it all work.”

Advertisement

Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest@gmail.com.

People enjoy their takeout food on the Needham Town Common, where the town has set up picnic tables. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Flowers and a tablecloth make the picnic table even more inviting. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff



