Electricity and water shut off to Oxford gym that refused to close

“I can confirm that domestic water and electricity service have been discontinued at the building,” said Reich.

Mark Reich, an attorney who serves the town counsel for Oxford, said the utilities that serve Prime Fitness and Nutrition were turned off Wednesday night to “protect public health and safety” during the pandemic.

Town officials have turned off the water and electricity to a gym in Oxford that has been operating in violation of the governor’s emergency shutdown order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Blondin, the owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition, has been fined thousands of dollars since he opened his gym ahead of schedule.

“He is subject to $300 a day tickets and the court instituted $1,000 per day fines,” said Reich.

Under the state’s reopening plan, gyms and fitness studios aren’t allowed to reopen until Phase 3, which will start no sooner than June 29. But Blondin went ahead and opened on May 18, and for weeks steadfastly refused to shut the facility down, despite hefty fines, warnings from local officials, and a court order to close.

On Tuesday Judge Susan E. Sullivan said the town could take whatever measures necessary — including changing the locks, boarding up the building, and turning off the utilities — to close the gym and secure the premises.

“I find, by clear and convincing evidence, that the defendants have disobeyed a clear and unequivocal command of this court and I order the town, through its board of health and with the assistance of local police, to close the building at 1 North Oxford Court, North Oxford, MA (”the premises”) and secure the premises in such a manner so as to prevent reentry by the defendants and others,” Sullivan wrote in the decision issued Tuesday.

Blondin could not immediately be reached for comment. He told reporters Thursday morning he is staying open despite water and power being cut from his building.

On Wednesday Blondin appeared in a video on Facebook and said a peaceful protest was planned to be held at the gym on Saturday to “fight for our rights.”

“Gym lives matter. Mental health matters. Black Lives Matter. Freedom of speech matters,” he said. “Whatever you prefer … We need the support from everyone.”

