Experts tag three great white sharks during first research trip of the season off Cape Cod

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a nonprofit that works with officials from the state Department of Marine Fisheries to tag and track the apex predators in Cape Cod waters, three great whites were tagged during the group’s first research trip of the season with experts on Wednesday.

But for the great white sharks that have established their presence in the region, it’s business as usual this season: hunting for prey.

Beachgoers and vacationers may be dealing with major changes this summer as they slowly venture back to Cape Cod during a global pandemic.

The conservancy said in a tweet that Greg Skomal, the state’s leading shark expert and a senior biologist with the Division of Marine Fisheries, was able to affix tags to three great whites that were spotted circling a whale carcass floating off the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge.

In a message to the Globe, Cynthia Wigren, the conservancy’s president and chief executive, said the arrival of sharks off the state’s coast is right on schedule, a sure sign that summer — despite other disruptions from COVID-19 on Cape Cod — is ramping up.

In past seasons, the team has gone out twice weekly to tag and track the apex predators. This year, Wigren said, there is no set schedule, and the research excursions will be done on a case-by-case basis, depending on the weather.

Researchers had a record season last year, tagging roughly 50 new sharks during their various daylong trips between July and November.

The sharks typically start to arrive to the area in June, with activity picking up in July, Wigren said. The peak months for great white sharks is between August and October. It’s not uncommon for videos of sharks to come rolling in each year as more people hit the waters on boats and flock to the beaches.

Sightings can be reported to the conservancy using the group’s “Sharktivity” app, which sends out alerts to users about the presence of the animals nearby.

Wigren said Wednesday’s trip was impromptu after Skomal received a tip about the sharks swimming near the whale carcass.

John Chisholm, a shark biologist who has worked closely with the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries to identify sharks returning to the area, and catalog new arrivals, said in a tweet that it was a “Wicked big day for White shark research” Wednesday.

Besides the three sharks tagged off Monomoy, he said, “We also had first confirmed sighting in Cape Cod Bay,” an area that became part of the conservancy and state’s research focus last year, following frequent reports in 2018 of sharks snagging fish caught by passengers on charter boats.

And, Chisholm added, “Plenty of seals as well” — which is why the sharks are here in the first place.

