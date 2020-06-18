Father and son rescued from N.H. trail after encounter with bear and getting lost in the dark

MacDonell was on Jewell Trail in the township of Thompson and Meserve’s Purchase, which sits between Mount Washington and Mount Adams. He told conservation officers that he and his son had seen a bear two miles up the trail and were too afraid to continue hiking, officials said.

Gerard MacDonell, 55, of Westport, Conn., first called 911 for help at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A man and his 8-year-old son were rescued from a New Hampshire trail shortly after midnight Thursday after they hiked down Mount Washington, were frightened by a bear, and got lost in the dark woods without a proper light source, officials said.

Advertisement

The officer told MacDonell to make noise and the bear would leave the area. A while later, MacDonell said the bear was gone and they continued down the trail.

He called again at 10 p.m., and told officers he lost the trail because he did not have a light source other than the light on his phone, officials said.

“Being approximately 1.2 miles from the Base Station parking lot, MacDonell was directed back onto the trail and with nearly 50 percent battery life, he was given instructions to continue following the trail to the Jewell Trail cut-off,” the statement said.

MacDonell was told that if he and his son walked down the trail without stopping, they would make it to the station before his phone died, officials said.

He called 911 again at 11:30 p.m., this time with only 15 percent battery life left in his phone and still about a mile away from the station.

A conservation officer then hiked 24 minutes to reach MacDonell and his son. The officer found the pair at nearly 1 a.m. and gave them headlamps, a flashlight, and water, officials said. They arrived at the station’s parking lot at 1:55 a.m.

Advertisement

The officer learned that MacDonell and his son had hiked up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail to the summit of Mount Washington, then traveled down the Gulfside Trail to the Jewell Trail.

Officials said MacDonell was carrying “some food, little water, and extra clothing, but did not possess the ‘Ten Essentials’ recommended by Hike Safe, namely a light source.”

“If the pair had a flashlight or headlamp, this rescue response would not have been necessary,” the statement said. “In addition, they departed from the trailhead at 11:30 a.m., which is much too late to start an ambitious 9-mile loop without being prepared with the essential gear.”

Officials said essential equipment should always be carried while on trails or in the woods in case any issues may arise. For more information on how to be prepared for a hike, visit Hike Safe’s website.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.