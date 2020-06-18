Fire delays reopening of Salty Pig restaurant in South End

A small fire at the Salty Pig restaurant in the South End will delay its planned reopening for outdoor dining on Friday, according to the business.
A voice recording on its telephone line Thursday night said the restaurant also will not be open for take-out orders.
“We certainly hope to reopen soon and will keep our social media and our website updated with our new reopening date,” the recording said.
The fire at 130 Dartmouth St. broke out in the venting system round 5 p.m., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.
The restaurant was not open at the time. People were inside, but there were no injuries, he said.
The fire caused a lot of smoke, Alkins said.
Damages were estimated at $100,000, he said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.