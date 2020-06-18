3 alarm fire tears through Billerica home

A three-alarm fire tore through a home in Billerica, a fire official said Thursday evening.
The fire broke out at the home of Riveredge Road just before 6 p.m., Fire Captain John Martell said.
It has since been extinguished, Martell said shortly after 8:30 p.m.
A couple of cars also caught fire, he said.
No injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation, Martell said.
No further information was available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.