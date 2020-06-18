fb-pixel

3 alarm fire tears through Billerica home

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 18, 2020, 5 minutes ago

A three-alarm fire tore through a home in Billerica, a fire official said Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at the home of Riveredge Road just before 6 p.m., Fire Captain John Martell said.

It has since been extinguished, Martell said shortly after 8:30 p.m.

A couple of cars also caught fire, he said.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation, Martell said.

No further information was available.


