Firefighters revive boy, 2, pulled from pool in Weston

Firefighters resuscitated a 2-year-old boy after he fell into a pool at a home in Weston Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a baby that wasn’t breathing at 50 Meadowbrook Road, according to Weston Fire Chief David Soar.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned a baby was pulled from a pool and wasn’t breathing, Soar said. A woman, believed to be his aunt, performed CPR on the boy until firefighters arrived. The firefighters took over the CPR before the baby was brought to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, fire officials said.