How to talk to your kids about COVID-19? This mom of 11 has some answers

“You might be wondering: What happened? Why is this such a big deal?" Black writes. "Should I be scared? When will things get back to normal? When can I see my friends? What should I do? This book can help you understand more about COVID-19, and even give you some ideas of how to use this unusual time for good things.”

To address their concerns, the Tyngsborough resident has self-published a new book, “Why Did the Whole World Stop?: Talking with Kids about COVID-19.”

As mother to 11 children, Heather Black has been asked just about every question regarding the ways in which the world changed due to the novel coronavirus.

Written for ages 5 to 10, the 41-page picture book uses simple words and bright graphics to communicate serious issues. While some children may want to look through the book independently, Black said it is meant to be read with a parent or caregiver so new and possibly confusing topics can be discussed together.

“I hope anyone who reads this book is encouraged to maintain a positive outlook, be part of the solution by [cooperating] with the restrictions, and help others when we can,” Black said. “That will give us a better perspective on all the things we’re missing now and hoping will come back.”

While this is Black’s first book, she drew upon her extensive experience as a homeschool teacher to her children. She and her husband, Christopher, have six girls and five boys: Rebecca, 22; Andrew, 20; Lydia, 17; Bethany, 15; Timothy, 13; Miriam, 12; Joshua, 10; Daniel, 8; Elijah, 5; Naomi, 3; and Priscilla, 1.

“Why Did the Whole World Stop?" is available in paperback on Amazon.com for $8.99. Presented in a kid-friendly format, the book provides a definition of COVID-19 and describes how world leaders and scientists are collaborating to protect global citizens. It talks about online learning and closed playgrounds and businesses. It also illustrates the contrast between those who are unemployed, workers who put in extra shifts or work from home, which is illustrated by a man on a Zoom video conference dressed in a suit jacket, tie, swim trunks, and sandals.

The book then explains in depth why social distancing helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, how the virus differs from other illnesses, and what happens if people contract the illness.

After detailing how hospitals can help, Black writes, “Sadly, a few people are not able to recover from the disease, and they die. This is true of many other diseases, too, but since COVID-19 is new and widespread, it is getting lots of attention in news around the world.”

“If parents want to preread and skip a page or two, that’s fine,” Black noted. “Some children will have questions, and this book may help them process what is happening. For others who struggle with anxiety, it might be a matter of parental discretion.”

The last section embraces all the ways in which children and families can help. Black writes, “Respect social distancing guidelines. Wash your hands. Pray for those who are sick. Call someone who might be lonely. Get some exercise. Make something new with your talents. Keep on learning. Help out in your home. Spend time with your family. Look forward to the days when we can all get together again. Everyday things will feel exciting and new!”

During these long days of quarantine, Black encourages her kids, who are missing their friends, to call and connect with them online while looking forward to better days ahead. Yet she is keenly aware that many outside her circle are struggling -- especially overwhelmed parents who have been thrust into the role of homeschool teacher without the benefit of training, or even desire. While Black understands the challenges all parents face during this uncertain time, she said there are certain advantages that can be enjoyed through teaching children at home.

“You have opportunities for deeper relationships with your kids because of the quantity of time you spend with them, and the ability to redirect instead of hearing about an issue days later – if at all," Black said. "You’re also able to speed up or slow down academically, as required by each individual child.”

Black teaches their children while her husband, an engineer, works outside the home. Despite acknowledging with a laugh that they have the “entire parenting spectrum covered,” Black insisted that theirs is a normal, albeit sizeable family by today’s standards. Part of that normalcy, she noted, has been finding the homeschooling balance that works for them.

For the Black family, that has meant utilizing a combination of resources: curriculum requiring hands-on parental involvement; video-based classes; and community-based programs at a local gym and Boys and Girls Club.

In addition, Black is the administrator and a board member of a homeschooling cooperative that met weekly at a local church before the COVID-19 crisis.

While she respects homeschooling families who adhere to strict schedules, Black said she has found more success in maintaining a flexible routine due to her “super Type B personality” and the practical issue of interruptions due to diaper changes. Whereas some families choose to build vacations around holiday weeks and homeschool year-round, the Black family observes a traditional summer vacation.

With such a large family, Black acknowledged that personality conflicts are inevitable – but also welcome, in order to develop skills to get along with future roommates, coworkers, and in-laws.

Communication is also vital. If a lesson isn’t going well, Black advises discussing alternative ways to produce a more positive outcome. And every once in a while, it’s fine to do something unexpected: Watch an old movie, retrieve a puzzle that hasn’t been put together in a while, or break out a neglected musical instrument.

Even with the best planning and intentions, however, she admitted there are inevitably bad days.

“There are times when nothing goes the way you thought it would, when I have to tell myself this, too, shall pass. But looking back, it’s those days when everything fell apart, and we had to really work through something to learn the hard lessons, that we came away with the most valuable experiences,” said Black, who relies on her deep faith, standing date nights with her husband, and Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels for added comfort.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned in homeschooling is you’ve got to give yourself grace, and you’ve got to give your kids grace,” Black added. “It’s so easy to beat ourselves up as parents, but the fact is, we’re all on-the-job learning. We’re not perfect, and we’re not raising perfect people, but instead we’re all growing together as a family and simply trying to do our best.

“I also remind myself that public school teachers have bad days, too.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.




