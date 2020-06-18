Man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Worcester elementary school

Flames from burning bushes near the school had spread onto foam material that was on the building. The fire traveled up the walls of the school and was under the roof line by the time crews arrived at the scene, Dyer said.

Firefighters were called to the Worcester Arts Magnet School on Saint Nichols Avenue at 1:37 a.m., Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer said.

A man was arrested for allegedly starting a single-alarm fire that caused $35,000 in damage to a Worcester elementary school early Thursday, officials said.

The fire set off sprinkler systems inside the school. The sprinklers flooded multiple classrooms and damaged items inside, according to a joint-statement from the Worcester police and fire departments.

Dyer said the fire was doused a few minutes after firefighters arrived at the school, which was unoccupied at the time.

No one was injured.

Police were called to the scene at 2:33 a.m. Shortly after, officers found Jordon Calderon, 21, of Worcester, behind the building, officials said.

“During the investigation, police learned that [Calderon] started a small fire in bushes near the school,” officials said in the statement.

Calderon was arrested and charged with willful, malicious destruction of property and arson of a public building.

