Man disguised as ‘fake UPS driver’ shot Braintree woman with rifle hidden in box, prosecutor says

Bonang, 61, was wearing a surgical mask and a brown jacket whose appearance led a teenage eyewitness to later tell authorities he looked like a “fake UPS driver” when he arrived on Howie Road around `10:45 a.m. carrying a box. The teenager, who was baby sitting two children nearby, said she saw Bonang walk up to Melchionda’s front door, said Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor.

Robert C. Bonang III disguised himself as a UPS driver and used a sawed-off rifle hidden inside a box to fatally shoot his former neighbor, Laurie Melchionda, allegedly firing several shots when the Weston School administrator opened the door of her Braintree home Wednesday, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.

“She heard screaming” and gunshots and dialed 911, Connor said during Bonang’s virtual arraignment Thursday on a murder charge before Quincy District Court Judge Mark Coven. Bonang was ordered held without bail.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, when police arrived, Bonang was on the front lawn of the murder victim’s home where he complied with police orders and was taken into custody without incident.

Police found a .22 caliber pistol on the lawn.

Connor said officers also discovered a brown cardboard box in Melchiondia’s front doorway. Inside, they found a .22 caliber rifle with the wooden stock removed to shorten as well as the spent shell casings that were collected in the box after Bonang shot the long time Braintree resident.

He said the rifle has more than 20 rounds in it, and that police also found a digital recording device near the shooting scene. In a rented car Bonang parked nearby, police found the stock of the .22 rifle and more ammunition.

Police provided Melchiondia, 59, with immediate first aid and she was rushed to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, Connor said.

Bonang, who has no recent criminal history, told Coven he plans to hire his own attorney.

Bonang, according to court records, lived on Howie Road near Melchiondia with his father and a sister until his father passed in 2014 when he was 90 years old. It was not immediately known when Bonang moved out of the neighborhood.

Connor did not identify a motive for the murder, but Morrissey has said Bonang had some type of disagreement with his former neighbor. There is no record indicating that either one of them turned to the court to settle their grievances.

Melchionda was the director of health services for the Weston Public Schools as well as the school nurse at Field Elementary School.

“We are reeling from this shocking and devastating news,” Weston schools Superintendent Midge Connolly wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website. “Please join me in extending our heartfelt sympathies to Laurie’s family.”

Melchionda was hired in 2018 and “made a tremendous impact in supporting the health and well-being of all of our students, working closely with her nursing staff, educators, families, service providers, and town leaders,” Connolly wrote.

“Most recently, Laurie was the primary liaison between the schools and the Weston Board of Health throughout the COVID-19 crisis and was instrumental in guiding and supporting the school and the town,” she wrote.

“Laurie brought professionalism, expertise, warmth, and caring to our school community every day,” the superintendent wrote. “We will be spending many difficult moments grieving her loss.”

The mayor of Braintree, Charles C. Kokoros, remembered Melchionda as “a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her, myself included.”

“I know I speak for Superintendent [Frank] Hackett and the School Committee when I say that Laurie dedicated her life to helping others and her kindness and love will be sorely missed,” he said.

She worked as a nurse with the Braintree Public Schools from 1997 until June 2018 and had served on the town’s health board since 2016.

“Laurie was a true champion and advocate of public and environmental health and was incredibly devoted to the positive health and well-being of the residents of our community,” said Marybeth McGrath, Braintree’s director of municipal licenses and inspections. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.