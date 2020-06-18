News in brief

Police seized a large amount of fireworks from inside a parked car after responding to numerous fireworks complaints in Roxbury Wednesday night, police said. Around 9:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of fireworks near Mascoma Street and Lawrence Avenue, Boston police said in a statement. Officers were on directed patrol when they saw fireworks in the area. Upon arrival, officers noticed fireworks “in plain sight” inside the open trunk of a parked car, police said. The officers informed a nearby woman that fireworks are illegal in the state and they were seized. No arrests were made. The confiscation comes as fireworks complaints in the city have risen 2,300 percent since last year, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced at a press conference last week. Residents across the city and surrounding areas have reported losing sleep and pets becoming distressed, and a house fire was caused by fireworks in Brockton Monday night. Residents are asked to call 911 if they hear or see fireworks in the area, police said. Those who wish to report illegal purchasing or selling of fireworks anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

WESTON

Advertisement

Firefighters rescue 2-year-old from pool

Firefighters resuscitated a 2-year-old boy after he fell into a pool at a home Thursday morning, fire officials said. Around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a baby that wasn’t breathing at 50 Meadowbrook Road, according to Fire Chief David Soar. Upon arrival, firefighters learned a baby was pulled from a pool and wasn’t breathing, Soar said. A woman, believed to be his aunt, performed CPR on the boy until firefighters arrived. The firefighters took over the CPR before the baby was brought to Newton-Wellesley Hospital. The baby was breathing and crying by the time he got to the hospital, Soar said.

Advertisement

WELLFLEET

3-year-old girl attacked by pit bull

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was bitten in the face by a pit bull while she was visiting a relative’s home Wednesday, said Desmond Keogh, the town’s animal control officer. She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital around 10:20 p .m., and received several stitches in her cheek. She was at home resting Thursday and is doing well, Keogh said. The 3-year-old dog is unlicensed, but does not have a record of biting anyone else in Wellfleet, he said. Keogh is still trying to track down medical records for the dog. “Whether or not the dog is vaccinated determines how we go from here and the number of days the dog has to be quarantined,” Keogh said. The dog will only have to quarantine at its home for 10 days if it is vaccinated, since signs of rabies would show up within that time, Keogh said. But if it isn’t, the dog could have to quarantine for up to 45 days, he said. The incident remains under investigation. (

REVERE

SAND SCULPTING FESTIVAL CANCELLED

The 17th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday. The Revere Beach Partnership, the nonprofit that cohosts the festival with the city of Revere and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, announced the decision in a statement on its Facebook page. While canceling the event, which had been scheduled for July 17, was a “difficult decision” and a “great disappointment” the organization did not feel the festival could be held safely amidst the ongoing pandemic. “We understand the impact that not having this event will have on the community, however, we did not feel that any modifications to this event that traditionally draws over one million people, could be held in any way that was consistent with the current health and safety guidelines of the CDC,” the Revere Beach Partnership said in the statement. However, the organization said it’s already looking forward to hosting the festival next year. “Although we are disappointed that we will have to wait until 2021 to welcome our international master sculptors back to Revere Beach, we look forward to seeing you all at the event next year,” the statement said.

Advertisement





MOUNT WASHINGTON N.H.

Father, son rescued from trail after encountering bear in the dark

A Connecticut man and his 8-year-old son were rescued from a trail shortly after midnight Thursday after they hiked down Mount Washington, were frightened by a bear, and got lost in the dark woods without a proper light source, officials said. Gerard MacDonell, 55, of Westport, first called 911 for help at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. MacDonell was on Jewell Trail in the township of Thompson and Meserve’s Purchase, which sits between Mount Washington and Mount Adams. He told conservation officers that he and his son had seen a bear 2 miles up the trail and were too afraid to continue hiking, officials said. The officer told MacDonell to make noise and the bear would leave the area. A while later, MacDonell said the bear was gone and they continued down the trail. He called again at 10 p.m., and told officers he lost the trail because he did not have a light source other than the light on his phone, officials said. “Being approximately 1.2 miles from the Base Station parking lot, MacDonell was directed back onto the trail and with nearly 50 percent battery life, he was given instructions to continue following the trail to the Jewell Trail cut-off,” the statement said. MacDonell was told that if he and his son walked down the trail without stopping, they would make it to the station before his phone died, officials said. He called 911 again at 11:30 p.m., this time with only 15 percent battery life left in his phone and still about a mile away from the station. A conservation officer then hiked 24 minutes to reach MacDonell and his son. The officer found the pair at nearly 1 a.m. and gave them headlamps, a flashlight, and water, officials said. They arrived at the station’s parking lot at 1:55 a.m.

Advertisement



