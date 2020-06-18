Newton seeks local youths for ‘Let’s Get to Work’ skills program

The program was created by the City of Newton’s Youth Services Department, in partnership with Newton Public Schools, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

The Newton Youth – Let’s Get to Work program is designed to be self-directed, and gives students the chance to learn important skills, such as financial literacy, resume writing, interview skills, and workplace communication, according to the city.

Newton’s Youth Services Department is launching a free online course for local students in grades 9 to 12 to learn job-related skills this summer.

"It also includes a space for mindfulness, community building, and sharing experiences of our altered world," Fuller said.

Students will choose the level of engagement that works best for them, Fuller said.

The program will prepare students for jobs, volunteer positions, and help them to continue success in school, the city's Youth Services Department said in a separate statement.

Residents interested in the program can visit www.newtonma.gov/gettowork. Participants can sign up through Friday, July 10.

The course is led by Director of Youth Services Quinn Etchie and Program Aide John Curley, according to the city.

Anyone with questions about the program can email Etchie at qetchie@newtonma.gov.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.