Providence might not ‘defund’ the police, but these proposals could lead to change

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 16,213 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 49 new cases. The state announced 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 876. There were 126 people in the hospital, 17 in intensive care, and 13 were on ventilators.

It’s too soon to say what will come of the campaigns happening around the country to defund police departments, but it would be safe to bet that any significant changes are going to come from the local level as opposed to Congress or state governments.

That’s why it’s important to keep a close eye on what your City or Town Councils are doing (or not doing). They’re the ones that typically control budgeting, which means they have the ability to decide everything from when a new police academy will be funded to whether to purchase body cameras for all officers.

In Providence’s case, the first true step toward analyzing the police department will come tonight because several police-related resolutions are being introduced at the City Council level. You should know right off the bat that resolutions are nonbinding, so they tend to be more symbolic than substantive. But they offer a peek behind the curtain at what council members are thinking.

Here’s an overview of what’s being proposed by the council.

Training and use of force

A group of councilors is asking the police department to review its policies around training and use of force, but here’s the more significant part: Until such a report is completed and reviewed by the council, they are calling for a moratorium on hiring new police officers, even as they prepare to approve a budget that includes funding for a new academy.

Repeal the officers’ bill of rights

This is purely symbolic because it would take the General Assembly to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, but it sends a message that the leaders of the largest city want changes. While the council can’t change state law, it does have the ability to shine a spotlight on it by inviting the police department and the union in to discuss how it works.

Pensions

The council is asking the Providence Retirement Board to review its rules and regulations around how the city handles pension benefits for officers disciplined for using excessive force. It’s not easy to strip a cops – or most city workers, for that matter – of their pension, and those attempts almost always end up in court. But the council could use this review to make its case to the public for why laws should be changed.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Globe columnist Thomas Farragher took a trip to Westerly to learn how the operators of the oldest Merry-Go-Round in the country are preparing for a summer like no other.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that Governor Gina Raimondo is once again urging people who don’t have coronavirus symptoms to still get tested, and now four Stop & Shop supermarkets will be offering tests for asymptomatic people.

⚓ The state’s outdoor stripping rules are teaching us more about the strip club economy than we ever wanted to know.

⚓ Elsewhere: There’s a fascinating story in The New York Times about the sophisticated campaign to convince Brown University to restore its men’s running programs.

⚓ Health: If you’ve been a bit of a couch potato over the last few months, my colleague Hayley Kaufman explains what it’s done to your body.

⚓ Father’s Day: If you’re still searching for the perfect gift for your father, the Globe’s Devra First has a few Massachusetts takeout recommendations, as well as a list of food-related presents you can buy him.

⚓ Art: If you’re looking for safe-but-artsy night out, check out this light show in New Bedford.

⚓ Economy: On today’s front page, Jon Chesto has an interesting story on how employers are finding the work-from-home experiment to be more effective than expected.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ This sounds fun: Friend of Rhode Map Dante Bellini is hosting a virtual screener of his new documentary on the legendary documentarian Ken Burns at 6:30 p.m., and the two men will discuss the film on a virtual panel afterward. To learn more, The Journal’s Mark Patinkin has an excellent column on the project today.

⚓ We’re expecting state lawmakers to pass a $11.8 billion supplemental budget later today.

⚓ At 11 a.m., state Senator Maryellen Goodwin and state Representative Scott Slater are holding a virtual press conference to discuss Rhode Island’s nursing home crisis.

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map!

