Providence and state education leaders support renaming of Esek Hopkins Middle School

“While we cannot erase this stain on our nation’s history, it is unacceptable to continue to send 600 students into a school named after a man who actively participated in and profited from the slave trade,” the resolution states.

On Wednesday night, the Providence School Board voted 6-to-0 for a resolution to rename the school, noting that Hopkins captained a slave ship in 1764-65 — “a voyage that resulted in the horrific death of 109 of the 196 captive Africans on board.”

PROVIDENCE -- The Providence schools superintendent and Rhode Island’s education commissioner on Thursday came out in support of renaming the city’s Esek Hopkins Middle School because the Continental Navy commander once captained a slave ship.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Superintendent Harrison Peters and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green issued a joint statement, “We cannot change history, but we can change symbols of racism and oppression. We fully support the community’s efforts to rename Esek Hopkins Middle School to reflect a true role model worthy of our rich and diverse community.”

Peters and Infante-Green said that as education leaders, they “believe strongly in following and promoting equity in everything we do.”

Citing the city School Board resolution, they said Hopkins “was a slave trader with a gross disregard for the value of human life” — someone who “represents the complete opposite of a role model for our students.”

The push to rename the Hopkins middle school comes as national attention focuses on matters of racism and inequality following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Throughout the South, statues of Confederate soldiers have been toppled or taken down. In Rhode Island, three people have been charged in an attempt to vandalize a Christopher Columbus statue in Providence. And the state’s official name — Rhode Island and Providence Plantations — has become the subject of renewed debate, with advocates saying that whatever its historical origin, the word “plantations” conjures up slavery.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Globe reported that while not always widely recognized, some of Rhode Island’s most prominent memorials and well-known names and places honor men deeply involved in that history of slavery.

For example, a Providence middle school is named for Major General Nathanael Greene, a Rhode Island native who was celebrated as George Washington’s most gifted officer in the Revolutionary War but who also owned hundreds of slaves during his lifetime.

And another Providence middle school is named for Hopkins, a Rhode Island native who is celebrated as the commander-in-chief of the Continental Navy but who also captained a slave ship, the Sally, after being hired by members of the Brown family, for whom Brown University is named.

Of the 196 Africans acquired by Hopkins during a voyage in 1764, at least 109 died — some in a failed insurrection, others by suicide, starvation, and disease.

In its resolution, the Providence School Board said the school at 480 Charles St. was built in 1916 and later named for Hopkins.

“For more than a century, Rhode Island’s reverential historical account of Esek Hopkins focused mainly on his accomplishments during the Revolutionary War,” the resolution states.

But, it said, “Notwithstanding his prominence in Rhode Island, and some success as naval commander, Esek Hopkins was accused of disobeying orders, and torturing prisoners of war and was ultimately censured by Congress in 1776, suspended from service in 1777, and dismissed from the Navy in 1778.”

Advertisement

The resolution said Hopkins retaliated against those who reported him, prompting Congress to pass a resolution that’s now considered the country’s original whistleblower protection law.

Also, the resolution said “Hopkins’ participation in the slave trade, resulting in the unconscionable death and suffering of innocent men and women, is a reminder of a dark and shameful history of our state and our nation, one that we must acknowledge but will not celebrate.”

The City Council has the power to rename city buildings, but the state took over the city’s troubled school district last year. So the school board amended the resolution to call for “the appropriate naming authority” to change the name.

School Board President Nicholas Hemond said the idea of renaming the Hopkins middle school has been raised over the years by students, teachers, and administrators. And he decided to introduce the resolution after reading about Confederate statues at the U.S. Capitol.

“You can’t erase history, but you don’t have to celebrate things that are antithetical to our values in 2020,” Hemond said. “We are sending African-American and Latino children to a school named for a person with that legacy.”

He said students and other members of the community should be involved in finding a new name for the school. “We can find a better person or a better movement to name that school after in 2020,” he said.

Advertisement

School Board member Mark Santow spoke in support of the resolution, saying he has been working with a team of Hopkins teachers and administrators that plans to involve students and the community in learning about the slave trade in Rhode Island and Hopkins. They will focus on how to go about renaming a school and how to engage the community in the renaming process, he said.

Meanwhile, Providence Councilman David Salvatore tweeted, “The time has come for us to have a thoughtful public discussion of what we should do about the names of some of our public school buildings. I would love to hear the thoughts of students at @EsekHopkinsMS and @NGreeneMidSch and ask for their involvement in a community-led project.”

In an interview, Salvatore said he attended Nathanael Greene Middle School and was not taught about Greene’s ownership of slaves.

“The first question I ask is: ‘How can we expect our children to identify with their school if it is named after those who participated in unjust acts?‘” he said. “In no way way are we attempting to erase history. But we owe it to the children to depict an accurate story of historical figures. It’s important to provide the full context and all the facts.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com