Remnants of JFK’s patrol boat going to Battleship Cove museum in Fall River

Meredith Daniels, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, said divers working on clearing the area for a seawall construction project came upon the what was left of the boat in May.

Until recently, the PT-59 had been underwater, sitting on the muddy bottom of the Harlem River in New York. Kennedy took the helm of PT-59 after his other torpedo boat, the PT-109, famously sank in 1943 and he rescued members of the PT-109 crew. After the war, the PT-59 was sold as surplus and met its demise when it sank at its mooring on the Harlem River in the mid-1970s.

A boat that John F. Kennedy commanded during World War II has found a new home at Battleship Cove in Fall River.

“After researching the site and consulting with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and historians, MTA officials concluded that the sunken vessel was likely the remains of the PT-59,” she said in an e-mail.

The MTA then contacted the Battleship Cove museum to see if they would be interested in preserving pieces of the wreck.

“We were very honored and surprised at the same time,” said Richard Angelini, vice president of the USS Massachusetts Memorial Committee Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates the museum. “Who wouldn’t want the remnants of a Kennedy boat in their museum?”

Even before Kennedy took command of the PT-59, the vessel was involved in combat in the South Pacific and sunk a Japanese submarine. Kennedy also saw combat aboard the PT-59 and participated in a rescue mission of Marines who were stranded on Choiseul Island, according to museum officials.

“PT-59 was a heroic boat,” he said.

Battleship Cove recently sent volunteers to to identify and recover salvaged parts of the PT-59.

The first load of artifacts that arrived in Fall River Monday night included propeller shafts, hull penetrations, struts, rudders, a propeller, and parts of the original wooden hull.

A second load will be coming up soon, according to Angelini.

Given the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, Battleship Cove would not have been able to pull this off without the help of its dedicated team of volunteers, he said.

“Our volunteers are allowing us to do this project,” he said.

Officials at Battleship Cove posted an image on Facebook that shows the portion of the PT-59 that survived after all these years in the water.

“For the most part, all that remained of PT-59 in 2020 was the very lower portions of the engine room and lazarette areas,” the post said. “It is only a small section of the 77-foot boat but also a original section as she was built. We are still working this project with more hull section recovery planned.”

“To save historic items from a very early combat veteran PT Boat is of great importance,” the post said. “Add to it that President JFK turned the helm to move the rudders and shafts that are being recovered is a bonus for history.”

The goal is to preserve the artifacts and put them on display as part of the museum’s PT boat exhibit later this year.

“We’re excited about it,” Angelini said.





