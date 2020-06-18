‘She was an angel’ — Corrine White, mother, foster mother, and baby sitter to a Roxbury neighborhood, dies at 96

There were her three children, along with what her son estimates were two dozen foster children. And then there were who knows how many children of friends and neighbors and friends of friends she baby-sat while their mothers went off to work.

No one is quite sure exactly how many children called Corrine White mother or mom or ma, Aunt Corrine, or Grammy White, as she cared for them at her Maywood Street home in Roxbury.

“She had just a gentle spirit, but she was so strong,” said Barbara Williams, who had been a foster daughter. “Her home was all inclusive. Boy, girl, Black, white — whatever child she brought into her house she treated like her own. She was an amazing woman, and I was so blessed to have her.”

Mrs. White was 96 when she died May 24 at home in Springfield, where she had lived with two of her children in recent years.

And while her health and memory had slipped of late, she had moments of clarity when she recognized the voice of one of her former charges on the phone and became, once again, the mother who had fed them and guided them, changed their diapers, and helped them learn to read.

“She was a nurturer. That was her nature,” said her son, Stephen Burrell of Springfield.

Corrine White working in a community garden.

“My mother cared for so many people, and she never gave up on anyone,” he added. “And if they did things that were detrimental to themselves or other people, she would always say, ‘There’s a chance they’ll do better,’ and, ‘Don’t be so hard on them.’ ”

To see Mrs. White tend to young child after young child in swift succession was to watch a choreography of caring.

“She’d just go from one baby to the other, and she’d be singing while she did it,” said her daughter, Geraldine Gardner of Springfield. “And a lot of times, by the time she got to the last one she had to go back to the first, changing them and feeding them again.”

For neighborhood mothers who needed someone to take care of their children while they were at their jobs, Mrs. White was a godsend.

Hazel Simon moved to Mrs. White’s neighborhood from Trinidad. Upon landing a job after her daughter was born, Simon needed child care but had little money.

That was more than 30 years ago, and Mrs. White already was already baby-sitting other children, but she made room for Simon’s daughter — at $20 a week.

“She was so gracious. She was this wonderful, soft-spoken woman,” Simon recalled. “She said, ‘Well, I will keep her until you have a baby-sitter.’ ”

Soon, though, Mrs. White told Simon there was no need to look elsewhere. Months passed without her asking for more than the original $20 a week, until Simon insisted on increasing the fee.

“After more than a year, I had to give her more because the books she bought for the kids cost more than the money I was giving her,” Simon said. “She had playtime for the kids. She had school time for the kids. She took the kids for a stroll.”

Knowing that Mrs. White was in the neighborhood taking care of her daughter and other children “was a big blessing. It was more than money can buy,” Simon added. “I couldn’t believe she was real. She was like an angel. She really was.”

Corrine L. Tilley was born in Cambridge on Nov. 6, 1923, and grew up mostly on Putnam Avenue, the eighth of nine children, her son said.

Her father, Charles Tilley, had owned and managed a semipro baseball team, and then moved his family to Cambridge, where he ran a billiard parlor, according to Stephen. Her mother, Alice Daves, raised the children.

Mrs. White “loved growing up in Cambridge because she had a lot of friends,” Stephen said, but as she grew older, she found the friendships only went so far, especially once they attended what was then Cambridge High and Latin School.

He talked about the racism she had to face in high school. She would tell stories about how her white friends in the neighborhood would be friendly until they got to school, and then they wouldn’t talk to her.

Even in her mid-80s, “she was so upset with the story that she told me that again,” Stephen said. “That must have been pretty devastating to her.”

Mrs. White’s first marriage, to John Burrell, ended in divorce.

She later was married to Warren White, who predeceased her. Mrs. White’s other son, Roger Burrell, died two weeks after she did.

Stephen thinks his mother may initially have become a foster mother in part to bring income into her home when she was divorced and raising her children on her own. From there, one caring relationship led to another.

“A lot of times I’d come home and see another plate at the table, and I’d say, ‘We’ve got another one,’ ” said his sister, Geraldine.

Barbara Williams, who now lives in Minneapolis, arrived just after she was born and stayed until she was 7½.

“I went to her home when I was, like, 3 days old,” she said. “Honestly, I didn’t know she wasn’t my Ma until I was being adopted.”

Mrs. White wanted to adopt Barbara but was unable to do so as a divorced single mother. Among her other longtime foster children who considered her their mother was Scott Stoutley of Rhode Island, Stephen said.

She also leaves a stepdaughter, Denise Sampson of North Carolina; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

The family will announce plans for a memorial service.

Along with being a mother to many, she was a mother figure for neighborhood women.

“The young ladies up and down the street would always come to her with their issues,” Stephen said. “If they needed guidance, they looked to my mother. These were young women, young mothers. It was not unusual for me to come home and find her having tea with some young mother in the neighborhood.”

When those young mothers left their children with Mrs. White, “you’d think all of them were her grandkids, flesh and blood. You wouldn’t think it was the neighbors’ kids she was taking care of,” recalled Simon, who now lives in Roslindale. “You’d take your kids there, and at night you’d pick them up and they’d be fresh and clean.”

Williams said that when she was a foster daughter, Mrs. White “treated me as part of the family from beginning to end. I can’t even put into words how blessed I am. I couldn’t have had a better person to raise me in those formative years.”

The story of how Williams, as an adult, found and met her biological mother generated considerable news coverage, but she always considered Mrs. White to be her true mother.

“From beginning to end, she was my Ma,” Williams said. “There’s no comparison to anyone else who’s been in my life.”

During their final phone conversation not long ago, Williams added, “the last words we said to each other were ‘I love you and I miss you.’ ”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.