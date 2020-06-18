Should the state give preference in school building grants to municipalities that allow multi-family housing?

Tom Callahan

Richard Rothstein’s excellent book, “The Color of Law, A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” should be on the short list for those of us wanting to educate ourselves about race in the United States. It painstakingly details the explicit actions local, state, and federal governments took to exclude Black people and others of color from moving next door to white Americans.

In a moment when we are re-examining all aspects of society in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, it is time we looked at housing patterns and why Massachusetts communities are so segregated by race.

Despite a 1917 Supreme Court ruling overturning racial zoning ordinances, suburban communities here and throughout the nation have found ways since to adopt exclusionary zoning practices. Failure to zone for multi-family housing is a common practice that has widespread impacts on those who need more affordable housing options.

Massachusetts has some housing tools at its disposal. Chapter 40B allows developers proposing affordable housing to effectively bypass local zoning if the community has not met an affordable housing threshold. The law has had an undeniable positive impact, with more than 70,000 housing units built in 50 years. But communities and neighbors have gotten very skilled about the tactics of delay and are often able to outlast developers. Our state also offers incentives to municipalities that zone for density in “smart-growth” locations near transit and town centers, but relatively few communities have adopted those rules.

We clearly need more tools. The evidence is obvious. Massachusetts has the third most expensive home prices in the nation. Our lack of more affordable housing options restricts our growth, hurts our seniors and young people, and bakes in our racial segregation patterns from a time when discrimination based on race was legal.

Tying state funding for new school construction and other discretionary state grants to benefit communities that allow and build multi-family housing is smart policy with a racial and economic justice lens. Left on their own, communities are not making enough progress in building housing. It is time for our state to lead and reward those cities and towns taking steps to be welcoming, inclusive communities.





NO

Eric Beckerman

Avon selectman and former Finance Committee chair; board member, Norfolk County Advisory Board; former board member, Massachusetts Association of Finance Committees

Eric Beckerman

The Massachusetts School Building Authority does a good job in its current process of determining which cities and towns should receive funding for school building projects. I see no real need or logic in to changing the process by prioritizing municipalities that allow multi-family housing.

I believe this change would place a terrible burden on small to midsize municipalities in the state and essentially “force” these towns to pass bylaws that may be unfavorable to their communities simply for the “right” to be prioritized in possible future grant-funding requests through the MSBA. building authority.

The need for funding to build critically important infrastructure in any municipality should stand on the need itself and not pit town against town simply because one allows multi-family housing. There are towns that would never see any funds if this was were a requirement. As I see it, many communities are grappling with the need to rehabilitate or replace aging buildings and other school-related challenges. Adopting this proposal would eliminate them from consideration for state monies simply because they can not compete against their larger neighbors who might be better able to accommodate larger housing developments.

Additionally, more and more developers are out there looking for buildable land, and existing options are available to them. Some of these companies will permit their projects through the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law, which essentially allows a builder to erect housing even if the town is not in favor of the project, provided the community has not met the state’s minimum threshold for affordable housing.

Smaller towns could be faced with a very challenging financial dilemma if they allow multi-unit housing just to get possible future state grant money for their school building projects. A sudden influx of new residents could place an enormous strain on their already stretched local operating budget through increases in costs in almost every department of the town, especially public safety.

The playing field in state funding of any kind, in my opinion, should be equal and fair for all cities and towns in determining their needs regardless if you are a town with a population of 5,000 or a city of 500,000.









