Supreme Court ruling on DACA hailed by Mass. immigration advocates and lawmakers

“ #HomeIsHere for the 800,000 Dreamers in #MA7 and across our country,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley via Twitter. “Sending love and light to #DACA recipients everywhere and the organizers who fought so hard for this victory. Time for the Senate to finally pass the Dream and Promise Act.”

Massachusetts lawmakers and immigration advocates on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court ruling that rejected President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, known as DACA.

“I’m happy the Supreme Court upheld DACA to protect Dreamers from the crisis Trump created,” Warren tweeted. “But we can’t stop here. The House passed the American Dream & Promise Act over a year ago. @SenateGOP: stop the political games & pass this bill for Dreamers & their families. #HereToStay.”

By a vote of 5-4, the justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old DACA program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“This decision represents a victory for the immigrant youth who fought for the passage of DACA and then went on to work, to school and to contribute to this country and provide for themselves and their families, which is all that any immigrant wants to do,” said Patricia Montes, executive director of Centro Presente, an immigration advocacy group based in East Boston. “This was the right decision and it comes at such an important time in this country. We salute the youth who made it happen.

Montes’ words were echoed by the MIRA Coalition, another advocacy group based in Boston.

“A HUGE victory!” the MIRA Coalition tweeted. “The rescission of #DACA was ‘arbitrary and capricious’ as we’ve argued all along.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, also praised the high court ruling.

“We commend the court for holding that the Trump administration acted unlawfully in ending the DACA program,” Rose said in a statement. “Make no mistake: President Trump and his administration’s decision to abandon the DACA program was a political one, not a legal one.”

The issue is especially urgent in Massachusetts, Rose said.

“Here in the Commonwealth, thousands of Dreamers call Massachusetts home,” Rose said. “But today’s decision will not stop the Trump administration’s relentless efforts to deport millions of people. Massachusetts must do more to protect its residents from the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda. State elected officials must do all that they can to make sure all immigrants in Massachusetts are safe and free. The legislature must enact the Safe Communities Act to ensure we don’t spend our state and local resources helping ICE deport our neighbors, and the Work and Family Mobility Act to ensure that Dreamers can continue to drive safely and legally in Massachusetts.”

Former President Obama introduced DACA in June 2012. He said he had no choice but to act on behalf of the young people who qualified because Congress had failed to do so. In order to qualify for protections under the program, participants are required to have a clean criminal record and to have finished high school or obtained a GED.

Under the program, applicants had to have been under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012. They also had to have arrived in the US before their 16th birthday and lived continuously in the country since June 15, 2007.

Groups backing tighter immigration laws, including the Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, spoke out against the high court ruling Thursday.

Dan Stein, president of FAIR, said the Supreme Court ruling was an “enormous setback” for immigration enforcement and for the separation of powers enumerated in the Constitution.

In implementing DACA in 2012, Stein said in a statement, “President Obama essentially bypassed Congress’ unambiguous authority to make immigration laws. The duly enacted laws of our nation, then and now, are clear that DACA beneficiaries are illegal aliens who have no legal right to live and work in this count.”

Stein said the ruling will “likely lead to future waves of illegal immigration, as people around the world see the opportunity to bring minor children to the United States illegally in the expectation that they will be granted permission to remain permanently.”

Material from the Associated Press and New York Times was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.