Three-year-old girl attacked by dog in Wellfleet

The girl was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and got several stitches in her cheek. She was at home resting Thursday morning and is doing well, Keogh said.

The girl was visiting a family member’s home in Wellfleet when the dog, a 3-year-old pit bull, bit her left cheek at 10:20 p.m., Keogh said.

A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was bitten in the face by a dog in Wellfleet Wednesday night, said Desmond Keogh, a Wellfleet animal control officer.

The dog belongs to the girl’s family member. Keogh said the dog is unlicensed, but does not have a record of biting anyone else in Wellfleet.

Advertisement

Keogh said he is still trying to track down medical records for the dog.

“Whether or not the dog is vaccinated determines how we go from here and the number of days the dog has to be quarantined,” Keogh said.

The dog will only have to quarantine at its home for 10 days if it is vaccinated, since signs of rabies would show up within that time, Keogh said. But if it isn’t, the dog could have to quarantine for up to 45 days.

Three people have been bitten by dogs in Wellfleet in the last three weeks, which Keogh said is unusually high. One case involved a dog biting a delivery person, and another was when a dog bit its owner.

“You see more bites in the summer months,” Keogh said. “People think it’s just pit bulls that bite, but it’s not. Some of the worst bites I’ve seen have been from breeds like Labradors — any animal can bite.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.