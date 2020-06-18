‘She was our Ambassadorable’: Relatives mourn Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK

“Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith was an inspiration and a role model for our family,” said former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK, in a statement issued by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. “She played a central role in the Irish Peace Process, was a longtime Trustee at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and carried forward our family’s work on behalf of people with intellectual disabilities as the founder of Very Special Arts.”

Relatives of Jean Kennedy Smith on Thursday recalled her sense of humor and devotion to family and public service, one day after the last surviving sibling of former President John F. Kennedy died at the age of 92.

Kennedy Smith was also an important supporter of the JFK Library; Caroline Kennedy said she “played a vital role in the life of the JFK Library, helping to establish the Library on Columbia Point and generously supporting the JFK Library Foundation.”

Caroline Kennedy added that Kennedy Smith always came up with “good ideas” and made sure they were carried out.

“She was the person who first suggested that the JFK Library Foundation present an annual Profile in Courage Award as a way of honoring her brother’s memory,” Caroline Kennedy said. “Thirty years later, the Award has become recognized as the ‘Nobel Prize for Politics’ and is her legacy as well.”

Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of former US Senator Edward M. Kennedy, remembered Kennedy Smith Thursday as “funny, irreverent and fiercely loyal,” in a separate statement from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

“We lost my husband Ted’s beloved sister Jean last night, and the world seems less bright today,” Reggie Kennedy said. “Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith made a positive difference in the lives people across the globe, from the creation of VSA, her signature program for artists with disabilities, to her bold and consequential work as ambassador to Ireland where she brought people together to help achieve peace in Northern Ireland. But for Teddy and me and all the family, Jean was our ‘Ambassadorable.‘”

Reggie Kennedy also described Kennedy Smith as a warm friend with “unqualified love” for her family.

“Jean was funny, irreverent and fiercely loyal,” Reggie Kennedy said. “She also was a fun and engaging friend who loved to gather people together. But perhaps what defined her more than anything was the unqualified love she had for her children and grandchildren and the special and intensely close bond she shared with her brothers and sisters. I take solace in knowing that Jean is now once again united with all of her siblings and her husband Steve. I like to think of them singing and laughing and feeling the warm embrace of the deep love they have for each other. Until we meet again, dear Jean, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."

On Twitter Thursday, Reggie Kennedy posted a photo of Kennedy Smith accepting an award for her work promoting peace in Northern Ireland.

“Happy memories of 2010 Tipperary Peace Prize awarded to Amb. Jean Kennedy Smith and my late husband @SenTedKennedy (posthumously) for their work promoting peace in Northern Ireland,” she tweeted. “RIP.”





