Woman struck by vehicle at Franklin shopping plaza flown to hospital

A 74-year-old woman was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital after she was struck by a motor vehicle at a shopping plaza Thursday afternoon, police said.
The woman was struck in front of the Stop & Shop at the Franklin Village Plaza, Police Sergeant Brian Johnson said. She was taken by helicopter to Boston Medical Center.
Her condition was not known, Johnson said.
The driver stayed at the scene.
The incident is under investigation, Johnson said.
