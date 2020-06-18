Father’s Day to mark a year since N.H. crash that killed 7 bikers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Father's Day will mark a year since seven motorcyclists died in a collision with a pickup truck in New Hampshire, a tragedy that brought a lot of people together, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

Sununu remembered “the fallen seven" at a news conference in Concord on the latest coronavirus updates.

The crash happened on June 21, 2019, in Randolph. The seven were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.