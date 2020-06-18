Here are some of the allegations about President Trump in John Bolton’s new book

Here are some of the claims Bolton makes.

While accounts by other lower-level former aides and journalists have provided a glimpse into the Trump White House, Bolton’s book is the first memoir by a high-ranking official who participated in major national security events and has worked in Republican administrations for decades.

John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, makes a number of damning allegations about the president’s conduct during his time in the White House in his forthcoming book , “The Room Where it Happened,” according to the New York Times and the Washington Post, which obtained copies of the text ahead of its release.

Trump asked China’s president for help with reelection

Bolton alleges Trump, during a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2019 Group of 20 summit in Japan, told Xi that Beijing purchasing more agricultural products from American farmers would help his reelection prospects, according to the Washington Post.

During the conversation, according to the Post, Xi had complained to Trump about China critics in the United States. Trump assumed Xi was referring to the Democrats, Bolton writes, and the president said there was great hostility among the Democrats before steering the conversation to the 2020 presidential election and referencing how China’s economic decisions could affect the campaigns.

“He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” Bolton writes, according to the Post.

Trump allegedly discussed with Bolton withholding Ukraine aid, which was central to the president’s impeachment

Bolton describes personal conversations he had with Trump in which the president links the release of security aid for Ukraine with an announcement by the Ukrainian president that an investigation into Trump’s political rivals was underway.

On Aug. 20, Trump said he wasn’t in favor of giving any aid to Ukraine “until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over,” Bolton writes, according to the New York Times.

Bolton said that he, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper tried multiple times to get Trump to release the aid to Ukraine.

Trump was fixated on a false claim that Ukraine had tried to hurt him, Bolton claims, according to the Post, and was influenced by unfounded conspiracy theories pushed by the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others.

Trump was impeached in December by the House of Representatives on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges in relation to his dealings with Ukraine. He was acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate in February.

Trump sought approval of authoritarian leaders

In May 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave Trump a memo that claimed a Turkish company being investigated by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York for violating Iranian sanctions was innocent, Bolton alleges.

“Trump then told Erdogan he would take care of things,” Bolton writes. Trump explained that Southern District prosecutors “were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people,” according to the Post.

President Trump welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House in May 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Alarmed by the president’s willingness to do favors for autocrats like Erdogan and Xi, Bolton writes that he met with Attorney General William Barr to discuss the president’s behavior. Bolton writes that Barr was also worried about the appearances Trump’s behavior created, according to the Post.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2019, Putin, in what Bolton described as an attempt to solidify Trump’s support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the Post.

The comparison “largely persuaded Trump,” Bolton claims.

Trump’s advisers mocked him behind his back

The president’s top advisers were frequently baffled by Trump’s behavior, Bolton writes, according to the Post, and former Chief of Staff John Kelly, Pompeo, and Bolton himself all considered resigning in disgust or frustration.

Ahead of Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, Trump spoke with South Korea’s president on the phone with Bolton and Pompeo listening in.

Pompeo, who was in the Middle East at the time, told Bolton he was “having a cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia,” in response to Trump’s handling of the conversation, Bolton writes, the Post reported.

In the book, Bolton described the call as a “near death experience.”

During the meeting in Singapore, Pompeo slipped Bolton a note saying Trump is “so full of [expletive],” according to the Times.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un met with President Trump during their summit on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. Trump was joined by national security aide John Bolton, chief of staff John Kelly, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Handout/Getty Images

A month after the meeting, Pompeo said there was “zero probability of success” when it came to the president’s attempt at diplomacy with North Korea, Bolton writes, according to the Times.

In one instance when Kelly considered resigning, Bolton writes that the former chief of staff asked, “What if we have a real crisis like 9/11 with the way he makes decisions?”

Soon after Bolton arrived at the White House, he writes, Kelly warned him about working at the White House.

“You can’t imagine how desperate I am to get out of here,” Kelly said, according to the Post. “This is a bad place to work, as you will find out.”

Kelly also asked Bolton if “there had ever been a presidency like this,” Bolton writes, after the former chief of staff told Trump his efforts to remove security clearances from political adversaries like John Brennan were “Nixonian” and “unpresidential,” the Post reported.

Trump almost told allies the US was withdrawing from NATO if others didn’t pledge spending

During a NATO summit in the summer of 2018, Bolton alleges Trump had decided to inform allies of the United States that the US was going to withdraw from NATO if they didn’t increase defense spending by January, according to the Post.

“We will walk out, and not defend those who have not [paid],” read a message Trump dictated to Bolton, the Post reported.

When Bolton tried to stop Trump from carrying out the threat, Bolton claims Trump asked him: “Don’t you want to do something historic?”

Trump did not know basic world facts

During a conversation with Kelly, Trump asked Kelly if Finland is part of Russia, Bolton recalled, according to the Post.

In a May 2018 meeting with then-British Prime Minister Theresa May, a British official referred to the United Kingdom as a “nuclear power,” prompting the president to interject and ask: “Oh, are you a nuclear power?” according to Bolton’s account.

Bolton added that he could tell the president’s inquiry about Britain “was not intended as a joke,” the Post reported.

Trump wanted a signed copy of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” on CD delivered to Kim

After the summit with Kim in Singapore, Bolton describes Trump’s interest in having a signed copy of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” on CD delivered to Kim during Pompeo’s next visit to North Korea.

Trump had used the term “Little Rocket Man” to criticize Kim, but later tried to convince him it was a term of affection, according to the Post.

Trump reportedly asked Pompeo if he had handed the CD to Kim, not realizing Pompeo didn’t actually see Kim on the trip, Bolton wrote.

“Getting this CD to Kim remained a high priority for several months,” Bolton claims.

Trump appeared to approve of China’s internment of Uighur Muslims

At the same G-20 summit meeting in June 2019 when Trump reportedly asked Xi for help getting reelected in 2020, Bolton said the president also signaled his approval for China’s building of camps to hold as many as 1 million Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

“According to our interpreter,” Bolton writes, according to the Post, “Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.”

Trump made a number of shocking statements

― The president said it would be “cool” to invade Venezuela, Bolton writes, and that the South American country was “really part of the United States,” according to the Post.

― During a summer 2019 meeting in New Jersey, Bolton writes the president said journalists should be jailed to get them to reveal their sources.

“These people should be executed. They are scumbags,” Trump said, the Post reported.

― Bolton claims the president likes to pit staff members against each other, and at one point Trump told Bolton former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson referred to Nikki Haley, then-ambassador to the United Nations, by a sexist obscenity. Bolton said he doubted Trump’s claim, according to the Times.





















