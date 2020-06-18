Here’s how Trump and Obama are reacting to the Supreme Court DACA decision

Trump reacted to the news swiftly Thursday morning on Twitter, describing the recent rulings from the highest court in the land as “horrible & politically charged” that are “shotgun blasts in the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.” He also said without more conservative justices, “we will lose our 2nd. Amendment.”

The 5-4 outcome, in which Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal justices were in the majority, deals President Trump a blow in the midst of a reelection cycle.

The Supreme Court on Thursday handed down a major ruling against the Trump administration’s quest to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects about 640,000 immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation.

Trump followed up that tweet with another:

The Supreme Court currently has a conservative majority; Trump himself has appointed two justices to the bench, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump also appeared to be referencing a Supreme Court decision earlier this week that protects LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination. That ruling was in part a defeat for conservatives, who argued that the law’s wording compelled a ruling for the employers. When Gorsuch — who wrote the court opinion — concluded the opposite, Trump had a restrained reaction, telling reporters that “some people were surprised.” He added: “But they’ve ruled and we live with their decision. That’s what it’s all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful. A very powerful decision actually. But they have so ruled.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, former president Barack Obama weighed in on the issue, saying that he was happy for the so-called “Dreamers.”

“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals,” Obama wrote.

Created in 2012 under the Obama administration, the DACA program allowed certain young immigrants to apply for temporary protection from deportation or legal action on their immigration cases if they had not committed a crime, had been younger than 16 when they were brought to the United States, and went to work or school, among other requirements.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also reacted to the ruling, calling it “a victory made possible by the courage and resilience of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients who bravely stood up and refused to be ignored,” and promising to make the program permanent if elected.

