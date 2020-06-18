Mass. reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 36 new deaths as key metrics continue to fall

The state reported 23 new confirmed-case deaths, and 13 new probable deaths. It also reported 199 new confirmed cases, plus 72 probable cases.

The numbers reflected both confirmed and probable deaths and cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,591 deaths and 101,853 cases.

State officials reported Thursday that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 36 to 7,770 and that the number of people testing positive for the virus had climbed by 271 to 106,422, as key metrics monitored by the state continued to indicate progress in the battle against the outbreak.

The state also reported that 9,142 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total to 736,691. The total number of molecular tests that have been administered — a statistic the state began reporting Monday — rose to 926,804.

Advertisement

The state also reported that new antibody tests had also been completed for 1,145 people, bringing that total to 61,085.

Meanwhile, three of the four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of reopening fell, while one ticked up slightly.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 2.3 percent on Wednesday, down from 2.4 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 92 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus decreased on Wednesday to 1,004 from 1,023 a day earlier. It has dropped 72 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity ticked up slightly from two on Tuesday to four on Wednesday — a statistic that is still down from a high of 21 in early May and that has seen an 81 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, also fell from 29 on Sunday to 28 on Monday. It has dropped 82 percent since April 15.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said that “the trends continue to go in the right direction.”

In Boston, the city has seen 13,235 positive cases, according to a weekly count released by the state Wednesday. Walsh said that 689 Bostonians have died of the virus; meanwhile, 8,296 people in the city have fully recovered.

He also said that this week, Boston met “an important benchmark”: The overall positive test rate was down to 19.6 percent, which is “the first time that our test rate in the city has fallen below 20 percent,” Walsh said. “That number has been one of our key targets for continuing a safe reopening.”

He said he also received “reassuring news on large gatherings and demonstrations,” noting that at recent pop-up test sites in Roxbury, nearly 1,300 people got tested — “which I was very happy to see” — and the positive rate was just 1 percent.

“This is all positive news to have,” he said.

Still, the mayor urged everyone to remain cautious, and to continue wearing face coverings, washing their hands, and keeping physical distance from others.

“What we’re seeing in other parts of the country is concerning and is proof if you don’t take this virus seriously enough, we can and will get spikes.”

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss