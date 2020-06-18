Walsh says Boston ‘can and will’ see coronavirus spikes without continued vigilance

“This week, we met an important benchmark,” Walsh said during a briefing outside City Hall. “The overall positive test rate is down to 19.6 percent. That’s the first time that our test rate in the city has fallen below 20 percent. That number has been one of our key targets for continuing a safe reopening.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday said the city’s coronavirus data continues to trend downward but warned Boston “can and will get spikes” unless residents continue exercising caution.

But the mayor noted that other parts of the country have recently seen alarming spikes in new cases.

Advertisement

“What we’re seeing in other parts of the country is concerning and is proof if you don’t take this virus seriously enough, we can and will get spikes,” Walsh said.

He urged residents to remain cautious and continue wearing face coverings in public, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands and surfaces.

He said roughly 1,300 people visited a coronavirus popup testing site in Roxbury last week for participants in recent large demonstrations for racial justice. The positive test rate was just 1 percent among that group, Walsh said.

“This is all positive news to have,” he said. “Anytime that I see a protest, we’ve seen a very high rate of face coverings.”

In addition, he said, the Boston Public Health Commission has been handing out masks and hand sanitizer at the demonstrations.

“It’s making a difference in more ways than one,” Walsh said.

He also addressed the ongoing calls for racial justice that have spurred the protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man who died in Minneapolis when a white police officer pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

He noted that Friday is Juneteenth, the observance commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Advertisement

Walsh, who last week declared racism a public health crisis in Boston, urged residents to reflect Friday on “the history behind the issues we face today in 2020. We acknowledge that the role that we all have to play in breaking down systemic racism once and for all is here. This is a time to make history and move forward.”

In addition, the mayor noted that a task force has been formed to review Boston police operations, and that he expects to adopt many of their recommendations.

After he was first elected, Walsh said, “we looked at the rules and regulations and procedures in the city” and made changes to officer training around bias and deescalation.

“There needs to be an acknowledgement of some of that work that’s been done,” Walsh said. “Our arrests are down in the city of Boston [by] 33 percent. Most people don’t think of that as a big thing, but that’s a big number. And it’s a big thing because it’s about trying to lift people up, rather than lock them up. It’s about dealing with a situation that’s in front of you, dealing with how do you deescalate it and how do you make a situation where you don’t have that.”

He said complaints against officers have also dropped.

“Complaints against police officers are down 41 percent in the city of Boston from 2013,” Walsh said. “Aggressive use of force [complaints] against a police officer down by 50 percent since 2013. All of this should be reviewed again. Because there’s room for improvement in every single number.”

Advertisement

Walsh was also asked about the possibility of making Juneteenth an official holiday in the city.

“It has to be a state law,” he said. “If we were to create a holiday, it would add to costs in the city, because it’s overtime, and we’d have to work it into all the contracts. We wouldn’t be able to do it for tomorrow.”

He stressed, however, that he would “wholeheartedly” support the Legislature if it made Juneteenth a statewide holiday.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss