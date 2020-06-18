Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end legal protections for DACA recipients

In a 74-page ruling written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the justices found the move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which President Obama created more than eight years ago through an executive order, was “arbitrary and capricious.” The court allowed DACA to temporarily remain in place, finding that Department of Homeland Security officials did not properly explain their rationale for its termination when it decided to unwind the initiative in September 2017.

WASHNGTON—In a blow to President Trump, the Supreme Court on Thursday found administration officials unlawfully ended a federal initiative that provides temporary legal status for immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children — a decision that will protect, for now, more than 640,000 students and workers from deportation.

Advertisement

But the future of the program—and the fate of those in it—remains uncertain.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote in the 5-4 decision. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

Roberts Jr. was joined by the court’s four more liberal members on the core of the decision. Roberts’ four conservative justices joined him in part of the decision.

The court’s ruling — one of the most significant cases of its term — punts action on the program back to the White House and Congress in the middle of a historic presidential election, one unfolding in the midst of a pandemic and an unemployment crisis that has wracked immigrant communities.

Trump blasted the Supreme Court on Twitter Thursday in the wake of the DACA ruling and one Monday by the conservative-majority court that found a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Trump did not comment directly on DACA, but retweeted a tweet from the conservative Daily Caller news organization of a quote from Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissent on the ruling. “Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision,” the Thomas quote began.

Trump, who paved his way to the White House in 2016 on an explicitly anti-Mexican platform, likening some immigrants to criminals and pledging to usher in a new era of isolationist policy, has sought to make immigration a centerpiece of his re-election campaign. His administration has all but curbed the path to asylum, limited temporary visas, and cut social services for immigrants without legal status.

Under fire for his lack of a cohesive federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, Trump has ramped up the crackdown with tighter border controls and drastic cuts to legal and illegal immigration. Administration officials have said measures have been taken solely in the interest of public health.

But termination of the DACA program could pose challenges for Trump as polls have consistently shown most Americans, Democrats and Republicans, support protections for hundreds of thousands of people, so-called “Dreamers,” who have lived in the United States for most of their lives. A new POLITICO/Morning Consult survey released just this week found that even a majority of Trump supporters favor shielding Dreamers from deportation.

Advertisement

Created in 2012 under the Obama administration, DACA allowed anyone under 30 to apply for temporary protection from deportation or legal action on their immigration cases if they had not committed a crime, had been younger than 16 when they were brought to the United States, and went to work or school, among other requirements.

More than 800,000 people were able to join the legal workforce at its peak. The numbers dropped after Trump officials announced a six-month phaseout of the program in 2017, giving Congress a window to salvage the program through legislation. But negotiations to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws ultimately sputtered among the moderate and far right factions of Republicans as Trump demanded additional funding to fulfill a campaign promise, the construction of a wall at the nation’s southern border.

As of March there were about 643,560 active participants, including almost 24,000 in Massachusetts. With their futures thrust into limbo, thousands of young immigrants have fueled nationwide protests and helped flip House seats to Democrats in 2018.

Roughly 40,000 DACA recipients were expected to see their status expire this year, and more than half had yet to renew their applications, according to government numbers released in March. The pandemic further raised the stakes for the Supreme Court’s decision because many have become the sole breadwinners for their families, with parents denied federal stimulus checks and other virus relief because they are not legal residents.

Advertisement

In oral arguments before the Supreme Court in November, lawyers argued that the Trump administration failed to follow proper repeal procedures, relied on “arbitrary” and “capricious” reasoning, and reneged on a promise to Dreamers and their employers that the personal information they provided the government would not be used to deport them. Federal judges in California, New York, and Washington, D.C., sided with some of their arguments, permitting DACA recipients to renew their permits but denying any new applicants from participating in the program.

Federal lawyers countered DACA was unconstitutional, and that the Department of Homeland Security could change its own policy as an executive agency without judicial review, an ability he and conservative justices compared to top prosecutors being able to change their offices’ approach toward death penalty cases or drug diversion programs.

On the anniversary of DACA’s creation on Monday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on Trump and Republicans to stop treating DACA recipients as a bargaining chip. If elected, Biden pledged to send Congress a bill “outlining a clear roadmap to citizenship” for some 11 million people living in the country without legal status.

“The Trump Administration has done nothing but exploit that trust and abuse its power, pressuring Congress to push through a deal for a useless border wall in exchange for protecting Dreamers, re-opening long-closed deportation cases against DACA recipients, and most recently suggesting that deporting DACA recipients is ‘attractive,’” Biden said in a statement.

But as he sought the Democratic nomination, Biden has faced questions over his role in the huge spike in deportations under the Obama administration. He has since sought to make a clear distinction between the enforcement approach to immigration under Obama and the even more aggressive actions by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

A broader overhaul of the nation’s immigration system has failed for two decades under both Republican and Democratic presidents. Obama signed his executive orders to create DACA and another program for the parents of DACA recipients after bipartisan legislation last stalled in mid-2014. It would have boosted funding for border security and paved the way to citizenship for millions of people living in the country without legal residency.





































Reach Jazmine Ulloa at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa